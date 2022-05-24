ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatrice, NE

SCC sees baseball season end in districts

By Jake Bartecki
News Channel Nebraska
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEATRICE - The Southeast Community College baseball team saw its season come to a close on May 20 at the West District Tournament in Taylorsville, UT. SCC lost to the eventual district champions, that being Central Arizona College by a score of 13-2. The Storm ended their...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
Corn Nation

Nebraska Baseball 2022 Recap: Two Fans Who Think They Know A Lot Break Down the Frustrating Season

With the 2022 Nebraska Cornhusker baseball season coming to a disappointing close, Aaron and Todd reflect on the season and take a little time to discuss the future. For a team that came off such a successful 2021 season with the promise of continued success, a 23-30 record and sitting on the sideline while eight other Big Ten teams get to play in Omaha, leaves a bad taste in the mouths of anyone associated with Big Red baseball.
OMAHA, NE
Grand Island Independent

Area students graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7. J. Robert Duncan, past president of Duncan Aviation, delivered the commencement address. Duncan is an accomplished businessman, art collector and civic leader. Duncan is a past Nebraska Wesleyan Board of Governor and recently received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Terry Helms, 80, of Cook

Terry L. Helms was the third of five sons born to Howard and Audrey (McMann) Helms in Auburn, Nebraska. He grew up in Auburn and attended Auburn Public Schools. In the ’60s and ‘70’s Terry and his family enjoyed participating in rodeos and going to horse shows. He worked for many years as a heavy equipment operator driving a road grader for Otoe County. Later he went on the road as a crane operator.
COOK, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Fresh look at Nebraska's multi-sports complex

Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox. Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening. Updated: 5 hours ago. For some people, the holiday weekend is...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Gamers from across Nebraska to face off in Esports Summer League

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gamers all over Nebraska will compete this summer in some of the most popular multiplayer games going. The Parks & Recreation Department in Hastings just opened registration for its Esports Summer League. From now through July 6th you can sign up here. This is all...
North Platte Telegraph

Thursday, May 26 weather update for Nebraska

With dry conditions for many, but showers and clouds persisting for the Lincoln and Omaha area, temps will vary significantly across Nebraska today. This will continue for Friday. Here's the latest.
Kearney Hub

Lincoln band, always looking for ways to entertain kids, performing in Minden

MINDEN — After spending 18 years performing music for children, Curt Bright sometimes gets recognized on the streets of his home town in Lincoln. “Sometimes their moms will recognize me at Target,” Bright said. “The moms will say, ‘Hey, there’s a String Bean,’ and the kids will look at me like, ‘That’s not right. He’s supposed to be wearing a silly shirt and jumping around with a guitar. He’s not supposed to be in the frozen food section.’”
MINDEN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska government building to be renamed for Chief Standing Bear

LINCOLN — A tired, 1960s-era government office building is about to be revamped and renamed in recognition of a Nebraska icon whose place in history also has seen a revival of sorts. Come July, the Executive Building just west of the State Capitol will be officially dedicated as the...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Excitement builds for Cunningham Lake opening

Nebraska has a new U.S. acting attorney. Warmer for Memorial Day weekend with increasing storm chances. Monday is a 6 First Alert Day. The Nebraska Public Health Laboratory at the University of Nebraska Medical Center is on alert for monkeypox.
OMAHA, NE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rally House Opens First Nebraska Store in Omaha Area

PAPILLION, Neb., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the opening of Rally House Shadow Lake, this locally motivated and family-owned sports and merchandise retailer officially plants itself in the Omaha market. This new Rally House location provides proud area fans with an extensive assortment of top-notch apparel and accessories. Customers will find an array of local merchandise alongside team gear for fan favorites like the Cornhuskers, Hawkeyes, and Chiefs.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Home-care co-ops could ease the senior living crisis in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With more senior living facilities closing in Nebraska, many people are looking for immediate solutions. One idea that is fairly new may be able to help, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is trying to introduce it in Nebraska. Home-care worker cooperatives are successful in both...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fiddling sounds around the Homestead

BEATRICE – A National Park celebrated music on Saturday of the Memorial Day weekend. Over the past 25 years, minus one break for the Covid pandemic, the Homestead National Historical Park has held their Tallgrass Prairie Fiddle Festival, featuring divisions of fiddlers based on their playing experience. "There's a...
BEATRICE, NE
foxnebraska.com

Three Nebraska schools will soon have state-of-the-art fitness centers

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Students at three Nebraska schools will soon enjoy state-of-the-art fitness centers. Earlier this month, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, chairman of the National Foundation for Governors' Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign...
NEBRASKA STATE
Grand Island Independent

State troopers honored for DUI enforcement, education

A dozen Nebraska State Troopers, including six based in Grand Island, have been recognized for their efforts to keep Nebraska roads safe through impaired driving enforcement and education. Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) presented Hero Awards to the 12 troopers, as well as officers, deputies, and advocates from several other...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

