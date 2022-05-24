ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Driver crashes into building in southeast Lincoln

By 1011 Now
News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (1011NOW) - The driver of an SUV crashed into the side of a commercial building in southeast Lincoln. First responders were...

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com

News Channel Nebraska

Two killed, 20 injured in Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. - Two people were killed and 20 more were injured in a late-night crash that shut down a chunk of O Street in Lincoln. According to Lincoln Police, O Street was closed between 48th and 56th Streets, with traffic re-opening at approximately 5 a.m., over six hours hours after the crash.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LFR responds to fire in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near 1503 Superior Street on Sunday. The incident started at around 3:36 p.m. Traffic in the area is currently being rerouted. This is an ongoing incident.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Vehicle destroyed, no one seriously injured in Stanton County crash

STANTON, Neb. -- Four people were treated at the scene of a Stanton County crash early Monday, but no one was seriously injured. Just before 2:00 a.m. on Monday morning, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office responded to and investigated a one vehicle rollover accident on Ridge Road about two miles north of Stanton.
STANTON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in north Omaha cutting Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- A person is in the hospital after being injured in a cutting Sunday morning in north Omaha. The call came in at 4:00 a.m. Sunday for the incident at North 33rd and Summit Street. Douglas County Dispatch said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha street closes after high voltage power lines snap

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha street is temporarily closed Sunday after high voltage power lines snapped. According to the Omaha Police Department, L Street is closed from 108th to 120th Streets for an undetermined amount of time. The closure is due to the snapping of high voltage power lines...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NSP readies for the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a tragic trend seen in Nebraska over the past few weeks, deadly crashes involving teenagers. It’s also a trend groups like law enforcement and highway safety are taking note of and heading into what’s dubbed the Deadliest 100 Days of Driving, and they’re taking action.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Man airlifted to Sioux City after northeast Nebraska workplace accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man was airlifted to Sioux City after a workplace accident in northeast Nebraska on Friday. Emergency crews responded to the scene, including LifeNet, after an accident involving a railroad worker near the area KGP Services, located north of Norfolk in Pierce County, at approximately 3:00 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska

Going door-to-door with chainsaw leads to Omaha man's arrest

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha have arrested a 20-year-old man who had been going door-to-door with a chainsaw after he caused a disturbance near a local school. Omaha police said the man was about a quarter of a mile west of the Omaha Veterans Administration Center with the chainsaw Friday morning in what they called an attempt to “make money.”
OMAHA, NE
WHO 13

One killed, one injured in Highway 34 motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A woman has died and a man was hospitalized after a serious motorcycle crash near Red Oak Saturday morning. According to Iowa State Patrol, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton was driving a three-wheeled Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on Highway 34 with 66-year-old Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley as his passenger. Authorities believe the Gourleys […]
Western Iowa Today

Motorcycle Crash in Montgomery County Claims One Life

(Stanton) One person died, and another person was injured in a motorcycle accident in Montgomery County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 10:10 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 34 near the 39-mile marker. Authorities say the passenger, 66-year- old Jeannine Marie Schomburg- Gourley of Stanton, died in the crash. The driver, 66-year-old Wendell Keith Gourley of Stanton, suffered serious injuries.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Saturday night Valley crash leaves three injured

VALLEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people are seriously injured following a wreck in Valley late Saturday night. Douglas County dispatch tell 6 News the call came in at 11:40 p.m. for a crash at 288th and Ida. One person was life-flighted from the scene and two others were taken to...
VALLEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in shooting, walks into hospital

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. OPD said that around 12:50 a.m., a 19-year-old male victim walked into Methodist Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury to his arm and shoulder. Authorities said that the 19-year-old told them he was at Memorial Park,...
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

66-year-old Iowa woman dies in motorcycle crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Iowa — A 66-year-old woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in southwest Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jeannine Marie Schomburg-Gourley was a passenger on a motorcycle trike on Saturday morning in Montgomery County. The driver of the trike, Keith Wendell Gourley, of Stanton, was...
News Channel Nebraska

Butterfly Bakery holds fundraiser for Texas school after shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Uvalade, Texas is more than 800 miles away from Lincoln. While the small community mourns the loss of the massacre that happened earlier this week, killing 21 people including 19 children, an area bakery is trying to help ease the burden of those suffering. Butterfly Bakery...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Elsie (Petrasek) Steinauer, 107, of Seward, (formerly of Steinauer)

Elsie Mae Steinauer, the only child of Arnold and Mary Anna (Kovanda) Petrasek was born in Table Rock, Nebraska on June 24, 1914 and died at the Ridgewood Rehabilitation and Care Center in Seward, Nebraska on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, one month shy of her 108th birthday. She graduated from Table Rock High School in 1932 and attended UNL and Peru State Teacher's College. Elsie taught school, was a census taker and as a CPA did income tax work.
SEWARD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha man dead after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police Department said that they are investigating a homicide that happened Thursday night. OPD said that around 6:40 p.m. officers responded to a shooting near 65th and Ames. Police said the victim was located near 6510 Ames Ave and was taken to a local hospital where...
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police investigating home damaged in shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police are investigating a shooting that damaged a home late Wednesday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to the home near 18th and G Streets on a report of gunshots. When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the street. The home...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Glaura M. Falk

Glaura M. Falk, 94 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born on November 3, 1927 in Omaha to George and Mildred (Madsen) Harry. Glaura graduated from Cairo High School early in 1944 to move to Portland, Oregon to run a switchboard during war time. She moved back to Grand Island where she went to business college. Glaura then attended Evangelical Free Church School in Chicago, Illinois where she met Rev. Arlyn “Dale” Falk. They moved back to Nebraska and were married on August 9, 1949 in Grand Island. While Dale was serving churches, they lived in Ponca, Peru, Bridgeport and Council Bluffs, Iowa before settling in Omaha and Beatrice. While living in Peru, Glaura earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Peru State College. She later earned her Master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and while living in Bridgeport, tutored children and taught 2nd grade in the Bridgeport Public Schools from 1966 to 1973. Glaura received a lifetime teaching certificate while substitute teaching for Council Bluffs Public Schools in Iowa. She was member of the First Baptist Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, a tutor in the literacy program in Omaha and taught Sunday school from 1949 to 2004. Glaura loved teaching children and enjoyed reading and walking.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

No injuries reported after coal train derails in central Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Gothenburg, the Nebraska State Patrol says. The train derailed alongside Highway 30 but it did not cause any closures. Clean-up continues as crews work to upright the derailed coal cars. The cause of the derailment is...
GOTHENBURG, NE

