Story originally from Stateline, an initiative of The Pew Charitable Trusts. If the federal right to abortion is erased by the U.S. Supreme Court in a few weeks as expected, the legal spotlight will shift immediately to state courts, where experts say judges in some conservative states could surprise everyone and uphold the right to […] The post State courts could overturn abortion bans in red states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 MINUTES AGO