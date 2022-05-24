Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski working out together again

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12), left, celebrates with tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) after Gronkowski scored on a 12-yard reception during a 2020 game at Raymond James Stadium. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Rob Gronkowski is catching balls from Tom Brady again. How long before the tight end announces he’s back with the Bucs for another season?

Brady posted a video on Twitter of him taking batting practice at the New York Yankees’ minor-league facility just south of Raymond James Stadium.

Shagging the fly balls hit by Brady in the outfield was Gronkowski, who has not announced his decision to return to the NFL or the Bucs this season.

Also in attendance was Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero.

It’s the same place where Brady conducted private passing camps with veteran players last season while the rest of the squad was working at the team’s AdventHealth Training complex in organized team activities.

No confirmation yet, but it’s a good bet some routes were run for Brady by Gronk and other Bucs players prior to the batting practice session.

Gronkowski has maintained that he’s undecided about whether to play in 2022, although it seems unlikely he would play for a team other than the Bucs.

Tampa Bay has a mandatory veteran minicamp June 7-9, and Gronkowski may wait until that is done before announcing his decision.

But when Brady and Gronkowski start tossing around footballs in the spring or summer, it usually means they’re preparing for the fall.

• • •

