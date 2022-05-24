City discusses sidewalks, roads

Effective: 2022-05-26 17:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bell; Harlan; Knox The National Weather Service in JACKSON KY has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Harlan County in southeastern Kentucky Eastern Bell County in southeastern Kentucky East central Knox County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located over Ponza, or near Pineville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado as the storm passed Middlesboro. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Varilla around 515 PM EDT. Miracle around 520 PM EDT. Kettle Island around 525 PM EDT. Rella around 530 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Stony Fork Junction and Field. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

BELL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO