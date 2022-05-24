ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

City discusses sidewalks, roads

By Joe Asher
harlanenterprise.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Harlan City Council addressed the state of the city’s roads and sidewalks during a recent meeting. Harlan Mayor Joe Meadors brought the council up to speed on the status of sidewalk and road repairs during his report to council. “We’re still working on the sidewalk projects,” Meadors...

www.harlanenterprise.net



