MARQUETTE, MI— An uptick in COVID cases has prompted Northern Michigan University to reinstate the mask requirement for in-person classes and labs starting Tuesday. Marquette County was recently moved to the CDC’s “high transmission” category. In an email to campus Thursday, President Kerri Schuiling said while the CDC recommends wearing a mask in all indoor settings for high transmission areas, NMU isn’t reinstating the mask requirement for other indoor areas at this time because case numbers on campus remain low.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO