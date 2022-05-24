Coastal Med Spa Owner Anna Ferrara Charged With Operating Without a Medical License

A fugitive wanted in New York was apprehended in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of Fieldbrook Way and Lafayette Street in the Village of Fernandina to investigate a battery report. When they arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Vincent Edward Curtis, who was identified by his New York driver’s license. Deputies discovered that Curtis was wanted on a Saratoga County, N.Y. warrant charging him with possession of a weapon. He had also been previously arrested on a charge that he was selling cocaine after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO