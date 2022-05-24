ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coastal Med Spa Owner Anna Ferrara Charged With Operating Without a Medical License

spacecoastdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Coastal Med Spa Anti-Aging Clinic owner Anna Ferrara, 65, was arrested by Brevard County Sheriff’s Agents on Sunday and charged...

spacecoastdaily.com

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Eastern Florida State Center for Innovative Technology Education Will Meet Needs of the Space Coast

Brevard County ranks first in Florida and sixth in the U.S. for the most highly concentrated, high-tech workforce. According to the Space Coast Economic Development Commission, Brevard County ranks in first place for the most concentrated high technology economy, and 1st Place for the largest share of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) employment in Florida.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

COVID surges here; hospitalizations triple in one week

New cases of COVID-19 infection reported to the Florida Department of Health more than doubled in Indian River County last week from the previous report May 3, and hospitalizations here nearly tripled in one week. As of Monday, Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital had 14 covid-positive patients admitted, with none...
WESH

Brevard deputies investigating after body found in Banana River

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after a body was found in the Banana River near Port Canaveral Saturday morning. Firefighters from the Brevard County Fire Department were seen working alongside deputies at the scene where the body was discovered. According to the sheriff's office, a man's body was found and early information suggests it may be due to drug use.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Four Teens Shot During House Party in Malabar, Brevard Deputies Say

BREVARD COUNTY • MALABAR, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred at a residence on Billie Lane in Malabar yesterday evening, shortly before midnight. Deputies originally responded to the residence at approximately 11:55 p.m., in reference to a reported disturbance.
MALABAR, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 29, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Four teens shot at house party near Grant

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls after four teenagers were shot at a house party Saturday night near Grant. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said all four teens, 15 and 18, suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting. At approximately 11:55 p.m., deputies responded to the home...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fugitive wanted in New York apprehended in The Villages

A fugitive wanted in New York was apprehended in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of Fieldbrook Way and Lafayette Street in the Village of Fernandina to investigate a battery report. When they arrived on the scene, they found 22-year-old Vincent Edward Curtis, who was identified by his New York driver’s license. Deputies discovered that Curtis was wanted on a Saratoga County, N.Y. warrant charging him with possession of a weapon. He had also been previously arrested on a charge that he was selling cocaine after an investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit.
THE VILLAGES, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Indian River County fertilizer restrictions start June 1

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - Fertilizer restrictions go into effect June 1 for unincorporated Indian River County and the municipalities of Vero Beach, Sebastian, and Orchid. A summer fertilizer ban runs through Sept. 30. “This is our Florida rainy season and therefore the ban is intended to prevent fertilizer from directly...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Neighborhood recovery begins after massive fire

COCOA, Fla - People in one Brevard County neighborhood are picking up the pieces after a devastating fire swept through their community. Fire officials say they're still investigating how the fire started. Cell phone video shows flames and smoke rising from the Cocoa neighborhood. Jerry Zaun owns three mobile homes...
COCOA, FL

