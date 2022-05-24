Obituary: Carmen Runyon

Carmen Runyon, 76, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2022, at IU Health Bloomington Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born January 20, 1946, in Wahiawa, Hawaii to Francisco and Solidad Vallejos. She married Tony Runyon on August 31, 1989. Before her illness, she enjoyed volleyball, racquetball, and working outside...
SALEM – The Salem community will host a funeral service for a 5-year-old boy whose body was found inside a suitcase in the woods in New Pekin. The boy’s body was found inside a suitcase on April 16th in the 7000 block of East Holder Road by a resident who was hunting mushrooms.
James Oliver “Jimmy’ King, 70, of Bedford passed away at 3:00 a.m. on May 25, 2022, at Hanover Nursing Center in Hanover. He was born in Bedford on July 17, 1951 to William “Bill” King and Jessie (Buchanan) King. Survivors include his sister, Mary Hanks of...
Glen David Pruett, 73, of Bedford, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Stonebridge Health Campus. Born November 22, 1948, in Bedford, he was the son of Beryl J. and Frances Elizabeth (Owens) Pruett. He had worked in quality control and was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy.
A few blocks east of the Ohio River in downtown Evansville sits a parking lot. On the surface, it looks no different than any of the other many parking lots that dot the downtown landscape. Chances are, if you're a resident, you've driven or walked past this lot on many, many occasions. You may have even parked in it a time or two to attend an event. But, beneath its cracked, blacktop surface, this lot is unlike any other.
Richard Wayne Beavers, 66, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. Born July 22, 1955, in Bedford, Indiana, he. was the son of Edward and Elizabeth (White) Beavers. Richard was a graduate of Bedford North Lawrence High School and worked at Long John Silvers. He attended. The Body of Christ...
COLUMBUS – The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Asa Watts, a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 93 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a red Under Armour backpack, black zip up hoodie, gray shirt, black sweatpants, and neon yellow tennis shoes.
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A family in southern Indiana said it's making payments on a swimming pool that was never delivered. Amy and Allen Chrisman's backyard has markers that show where a swimming pool is supposed to be after they had their fence torn down so it could be built.
Jill Ann Baker, 54, of Jeffersonville, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville. Born March 2, 1968, in Salem, she was the daughter of Ronald and Sue Ann (Tolbert) Baker. Jill was a member of the Saltillo Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with...
Ginger Leigh Corey, 45, of Bedford, passed away at 5:51 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at I.U. Health Bedford Hospital after a courageous six-month battle with cancer. Born June 13, 1976, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Dennis and Brenda (Bridges) Corey. She worked in Caravan Janitorial at General Motors in Bedford and was a member of the Dive Christian Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, watching Wheel of Fortune, and was an avid lover of dolphins and Elvis. She also loved taking care of Chino and Millie, her adored pets. She loved getting to hear her brothers, Jeff and Joel play music together. She was very thrilled to get to be at her son’s wedding when he married his sweet fiancé, Emilee on May 20th of this year.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana mother and her daughter now have a home thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity Clark and Floyd Indiana, the Town of Clarksville and One Southern Indiana celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at the house on Newman Avenue. Donna Gray wanted...
UPDATE: As of Saturday morning, the GoFundMe has been removed. Connie Moore, the mother of Casey White, has created a GoFundMe fundraiser to collect money for her son’s legal fees. She’s set a goal of $100,000. As of Friday afternoon, $275 had been raised. The fundraiser only refers...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A shooting on the northside of Evansville Saturday afternoon left one person hospitalized, police say. Police tell us the shooting happened on Allens Lane and North Fulton Avenue around 12:30 p.m. An Evansville Police Department officer says one person was shot and taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.
HENRYVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence’s Trevin Hutchinson carded a 2-under 70 as the Stars finished tied for fifth in the loaded Providence Invitational at Champions Pointe on Saturday. The Stars fired a team total of 310 on the course that will host the IHSAA regional. No.3 Bloomington South...
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a motorcycle crash late Friday night on Indy’s southeast side in Fountain Square. IMPD officers were called to the 2100 block of Fletcher Avenue near the intersection of Harlan Street and Fletcher Avenue just after 11:45 p.m. According to IMPD, the man was traveling southbound on Harlan Street […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A 19-year-old southeastern Indiana man died after his pickup truck flipped over and caught fire during a crash. According to Indiana State Police, Landon Turner was heading north on Michigan Road near County Road 525 North around 1 a.m. Sunday when his Dodge pickup truck went off the east side of the road, striking a guardrail and embankment.
As a St. Louis native, none of my family lives here in Evansville. While there are definitely many pros and cons to living hours away from my immediate family, one perk is sharing places with them that are original to the area. Whenever they visit, I am entrusted with the special privilege of selecting the places we explore and the eateries we dine in. Of course, I want to wow them so naturally, I want to take them to restaurants with tasty food, a fun atmosphere, and scenery that could beat that majestic arch any day. It’s a competition whether they realize it or not.
Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue sat down with 44News This Morning to introduce us to the latest furry friend. This week's furry friend was Manning, the seven-week-old mixed breed puppy. Jen says Manning was taken into PAAWS' care at just four-weeks-old. She says he was malnourished, but that...
12 a.m. Dennis Porter, 29, Bedford, obstruction of justice, possession of meth. 7:20 p.m. Joshua Lintz, 30 Bedford, wanted on a warrant for petition to revoke. 12:12 p.m. Amy Bush Grow, 34, Springville, issued a summons to appear in court on a charge of theft. Incidents – May 26.
If you're looking for something fun to do without having to drive super far, Spring Mill State Park is definitely a must for your Summer bucket list!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
