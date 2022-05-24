ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 14:29:00 Expires: 2022-05-24 16:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mayaguez and Vicinity;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 278 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KENT NEW CASTLE SUSSEX
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: South Central Oregon Coast HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Oregon Coast north of Coos Bay, including the North Spit, Lakeside, Reedsport, Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and portions of Highway 101. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This event is very unusual for this time of year. With increased recreational activity along the coast due to the holiday weekend and trees being fully leafed, there is an increased risk for damage, downed trees, and power outages. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF CAPE LOOKOUT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ocracoke Island and Core Banks beaches north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most likely time for strong rip currents to occur is a couple hours either side of low tide, which will occur shortly after noon today.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bighorn Mountains Southeast, Bighorn Mountains West by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-31 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bighorn Mountains Southeast; Bighorn Mountains West WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy, wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two feet. Northeast wind gusting 25 to 40 mph. * WHERE...Bighorn Mountains West and Bighorn Mountains Southeast. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts likely over both Powder River and Granite Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is likely to fall between 9 PM Sunday and early Monday afternoon. The north end and east slope of the Bighorn Range will be favored areas for the heavier snow amounts.
BIG HORN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 20:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will make driving difficult and could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highways 101 and 154 through Gaviota and San Marcos Passes.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 13:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EACH DAY TODAY AND SATURDAY FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR LAKE MEAD AND THE LOWER COLORADO RIVER VALLEY * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In Nevada...Fire weather zone 466. * TIMING...Today and Saturday. Widespread gusty winds will develop by early afternoon then peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing in the evening. * WIND...South-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity levels between 5 and 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bedford, City of Martinsville, Franklin, Henry, Pittsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central North Carolina...and south central, central and west central Virginia. Target Area: Bedford; City of Martinsville; Franklin; Henry; Pittsylvania The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pittsylvania County in south central Virginia The City of Martinsville in south central Virginia South central Bedford County in south central Virginia Henry County in south central Virginia Southeastern Franklin County in west central Virginia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 707 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fieldale, or near Martinsville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Martinsville Chatham Gretna Axton Penhook Spencer and Callands. This includes The following Locations The Martinsville Speedway and Martinsville Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Western Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 22:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Mojave Desert WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING Wind gusts will be on a decreasing trend into the early morning hours across the Western Mojave Desert of San Bernardino County. Speeds will diminish to between 10 and 20 mph overnight.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 19:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brevard The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Brevard County in east central Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 739 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Indian Harbour Beach, or over Satellite Beach, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach and Cape Canaveral. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Coachella Valley, Riverside County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 22:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-30 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph. * WHERE...San Diego County Deserts, Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside County Mountains and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baylor, Childress, Collingsworth, Cottle, Dickens, Donley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baylor; Childress; Collingsworth; Cottle; Dickens; Donley; Foard; Gray; Hall; Hardeman; Haskell; Hemphill; Kent; King; Knox; Motley; Stonewall; Throckmorton; Wheeler; Wilbarger SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 282 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BAYLOR CHILDRESS COLLINGSWORTH COTTLE DICKENS DONLEY FOARD GRAY HALL HARDEMAN HASKELL HEMPHILL KENT KING KNOX MOTLEY STONEWALL THROCKMORTON WHEELER WILBARGER
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northeast New Jersey, including the following county, Bergen. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Overflowing poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 748 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated elevated water levels. The gauge at Pascack Brook at Westwood is still indicating minor flooding. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Rapid river rises have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hackensack, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Oradell, Norwood, Teterboro, Fair Lawn, Garfield, Lodi, Elmwood Park, Dumont, New Milford, Saddle Brook, Hasbrouck Heights, Glen Rock, River Edge, Wallington, Westwood and Hillsdale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Davison, Hanson, Miner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 00:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern and east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; Miner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN SANBORN...MINER...MCCOOK AND HANSON COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Artesian to 6 miles west of Canova to Bridgewater, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Instrumentation. At 12:59 AM, a wind gust of 67 mph was recorded near Mitchell, South Dakota. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Canova around 120 AM CDT. Salem, Howard, Canistota and Vilas around 125 AM CDT. Montrose and Roswell around 130 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bennett, Butte, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Harding, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 14:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennett; Butte; Custer; Fall River; Haakon; Harding; Jackson; Lawrence; Meade; Oglala Lakota; Pennington; Perkins; Ziebach SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 281 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BENNETT BUTTE CUSTER FALL RIVER HAAKON HARDING JACKSON LAWRENCE MEADE OGLALA LAKOTA PENNINGTON PERKINS ZIEBACH
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell, City of Lynchburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Appomattox County in central Virginia North central Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southern Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 721 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goode, or near Forest, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Forest Coleman Falls Madison Heights Boonsboro Pleasant View and Goode. This includes The following Location Liberty University. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Greeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Greeley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL GREELEY COUNTY At 100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of North Loup, or 13 miles east of Ord, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Greeley County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GREELEY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fredericksburg, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central and northern Virginia. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Stafford County in northern Virginia King George County in central Virginia The City of Fredericksburg in central Virginia Northeastern Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 1215 PM EDT. * At 1130 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Fredericksburg to near Massaponax to Milford, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Fredericksburg, King George, Dahlgren, Fairview Beach, Potomac Creek, Nanjemoy Creek, Aquia Creek, Port Royal, Falmouth, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Potomac Beach, Weedonville, Ninde, White Oak, Sealston, Jersey, Berthaville, Dogue and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KING GEORGE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Edgecombe, Franklin, Halifax, Johnston, Nash, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Edgecombe; Franklin; Halifax; Johnston; Nash; Northampton; Vance; Warren; Wayne; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 279 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE EDGECOMBE FRANKLIN HALIFAX JOHNSTON NASH NORTHAMPTON VANCE WARREN WAYNE WILSON
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-28 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hunterdon; Morris; Somerset; Sussex; Warren FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northern New Jersey...and east central Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in northern New Jersey...Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania...Northampton. * WHEN...Until 115 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1110 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Hopatcong, Hackettstown, Washington, Blairstown, Mendham, Stanhope, Netcong, Belvidere, Peapack And Gladstone, Oxford, Hope, and Chester. - This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 28. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davison, Hanson, Lake, McCook, Miner, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 00:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 00:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern and east central South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Davison; Hanson; Lake; McCook; Miner; Sanborn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DAVISON...SOUTHWESTERN LAKE...SOUTHEASTERN SANBORN...MINER...MCCOOK AND HANSON COUNTIES At 115 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Artesian to 6 miles west of Canova to Bridgewater, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Instrumentation. At 12:59 AM, a wind gust of 67 mph was recorded near Mitchell, South Dakota. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Canova around 120 AM CDT. Salem, Howard, Canistota and Vilas around 125 AM CDT. Montrose and Roswell around 130 AM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVISON COUNTY, SD

