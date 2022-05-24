Special Weather Statement issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, Western Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 07:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Campbell; City of Lynchburg The National Weather Service in BLACKSBURG has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Appomattox County in central Virginia North central Campbell County in central Virginia Northeastern Bedford County in south central Virginia Southern Amherst County in central Virginia The City of Lynchburg in central Virginia * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 721 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goode, or near Forest, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lynchburg Forest Coleman Falls Madison Heights Boonsboro Pleasant View and Goode. This includes The following Location Liberty University. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

AMHERST COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO