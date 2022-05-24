Front Royal pool will not open Memorial weekend

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central Maryland...northern and northwestern Virginia...and the Panhandle of West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central Maryland...northern and northwestern Virginia...and the Panhandle of West Virginia. Target Area: Clarke; Fauquier; Loudoun; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Loudoun County in northern Virginia Northeastern Warren County in northwestern Virginia Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1107 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Millwood Pike to 7 miles south of Berryville to Hume, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Purcellville, Berryville, Middleburg, Round Hill, Delaplane, Linden, Oatlands, Bluemont, Lovettsville, Boyce, Hamilton, Hillsboro, White Post, Gaylord, Aldie, Blue Mountain, Philomont, Bethel, Lincoln and Saint Louis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

2 DAYS AGO