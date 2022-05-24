Front Royal pool will not open Memorial weekend

The town of Stephens City is preparing for all the Newtown Heritage Festival activities. According to an announcement from the Stephens City Police Department they will be strictly enforcing the no parking policy along the parade route. The no parking signs may have already been posted and will be posted...
A sinkhole caused a nearly 4 mile long back up in Shenandoah County yesterday for motorists traveling northbound on Interstate 81. The sinkhole appeared at mile marker 268 and shut down the left lane. VDOT applied a temporary patch so be on the lookout for further repairs in the future.
The Healing Field of Honor is back for its second consecutive year in the lawn of John Handley High School. Over 1000 flags will be on display in a patriotic tribute to honor first responders, military members, or just anyone who is a personal hero. The opening ceremony featured local...
The City of Winchester has announced on their website the opening of the new section of Hope Drive. There will be a ribbon cutting that is open to the public at 11 a.m. on Wed. June 1 at the intersection of Hope Drive and Wilson Boulevard. Hope Drive will serve...
June 4-5 Occoquan RiverFest and Craft Show. Occoquan’s new RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town’s 50-year craft show tradition Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, featuring a spotlight on the Occoquan River and water-related activities for everyone. See occoquanva.gov for information. June 4.
The City of Winchester announced on their website that they will resume the North Washington Street downtown improvement project May 31. The project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Be aware that road closures and accessibility restrictions and detours will be in place. The city contractor will resume replacing underground...
160 years later – Jackson’s Valley Campaign strategies and the Battle of Front Royal’s unique part in that campaign are recalled. A small crowd of historical buffs joined by an honor guard of reenactors presenting the colors of the United States, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the Southern Confederacy gathered early Monday evening, May 23, at the Warren Rifles Museum in Historic Downtown Front Royal. They gathered NOT to celebrate a fight to preserve slavery as an American socio-economic institution, but rather to acknowledge the sacrifice of soldiers on both sides and the Psychological Warfare (PsyWar) strategies employed during Confederate General “Stonewall” Jackson’s Valley Campaign before there was a term to describe such strategies.
Welcome back to Furever Friday! Each week, we spotlight an adoptable Pet from the Humane Society of Warren County. This week we’re featuring a 2 year old pit mix named Pixie. She is very affectionate and wants nothing more than to be with humans. Pixie would much rather be on a lap than anywhere else. Pixie seems to do well with children but has yet to be cat and other dog tested.
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This National Foster Care Month, organizations are raising awareness of the lack of foster families in the Shenandoah Valley. “There’s a severe shortage of foster homes here and all across the state that was not improved by the pandemic. It’s pretty much at a crisis level,” Samantha Brooks, a Program Manager with Impact Living Services, said.
Occupying just 2.2 square miles, “The Little City”—a nickname that’s actually trademarked—is home to dozens of locally owned, globally focused restaurants with menus ranging from authentic Neapolitan pizza (overseen by a French chef, no less) to Afghan pumpkin dishes and beach-style fish tacos. Park once and you can quickly travel to each of these 15 stops, including several new restaurants and eateries that recently updated their menus.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg surveyed the damage from the tornado which started and ended just west of Lynchburg Friday morning, estimating it to have had a length of 6.25 miles and a width of 330 yards.
Effective: 2022-05-27 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central Maryland...northern and northwestern Virginia...and the Panhandle of West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for north central Maryland...northern and northwestern Virginia...and the Panhandle of West Virginia. Target Area: Clarke; Fauquier; Loudoun; Warren The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Loudoun County in northern Virginia Northeastern Warren County in northwestern Virginia Clarke County in northwestern Virginia Northwestern Fauquier County in northern Virginia Southeastern Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1107 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Millwood Pike to 7 miles south of Berryville to Hume, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Purcellville, Berryville, Middleburg, Round Hill, Delaplane, Linden, Oatlands, Bluemont, Lovettsville, Boyce, Hamilton, Hillsboro, White Post, Gaylord, Aldie, Blue Mountain, Philomont, Bethel, Lincoln and Saint Louis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Montgomery County police were called to a parking lot in Rockville on Tuesday morning, after an individual reported having been the victim of a second-degree assault there. The assault was reported in the 7600 block of Standish Place at 7:00 AM, according to crime data. That is an office park area across from the headquarters of the American Red Cross.
FAIRFAX, Va. (WJLA) — This Thursday, Fairfax County parents are planning to rally outside the Fairfax school board meeting to call on school board members to vote against a policy that would suspend students for “malicious misgendering.”. “This school board has got to go,” said Maria Sherwell. "This...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a brief scare in Carroll County on Thursday morning when a black bear was spotted outside Westminster High School.
First sighted about 7:30 a.m., the bear left and returned to the high school’s campus about an hour later, a Carroll County Public Schools spokesperson told WJZ.
The bear did provide some excitement for students at the end of their school year.
“I kind of wanted to go out, it looked pretty fuzzy, but it probably would’ve ripped me to shreds,” said Carter, a sophomore at the school. “I was kind of surprised it was at school – maybe...
Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 30, this year, bringing various closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region that residents might want to be aware of. Apart from the usual closures during a federal holiday — public school districts, the U.S. Postal Service, banks and federal courts — city and county-run services, from buses to athletic facilities, are also affected.
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An 18-year-old mystery of a newborn found in a trash bag along the banks of the Shenandoah River still haunts the town of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., where community members haven't given up hope in finding out who killed the baby boy and why. The...
