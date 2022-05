It is more than fair to argue that Jacob Markstrom is a better all-around goaltender than Mike Smith. When you factor in age, career statistics, and overall value to a franchise, Markstrom comes out ahead in a number of categories. That said, after watching the Edmonton Oilers make Markstrom look nothing short of average, going back and looking at what might have been can make one ask: What would have happened if Oilers GM Ken Holland had succeeded in his quest to sign Markstrom when the netminder left the Vancouver Canucks in free agency?

