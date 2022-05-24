ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Andrew Abdullah: Suspect in deadly weekend NYC subway shooting turns himself in to police

By Josh Marcus
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C6W7b_0foqxV6o00

The man suspected of shooting a fellow passenger on a Manhattan-bound subway in New York on Sunday has turned himself in to police, according to officials.

Andrew Abdullah, 25, who police suspect pulled out a gun and killed Daniel Enriquez, 48, was escorted into the New York Police Department’s Fifth Precinct in Chinatown on Tuesday afternoon by officers in civilian clothes.

A crowd of reporters had assembled around the police station, after previous, unconfirmed reports that the man was negotiating a surrender with police with the help of a lawyer and a Brooklyn pastor, before failing to show up.

The 25-year-old did not answer shouted questions as he was marched into the station.

Family members of the deceased Goldman Sachs employee lashed out at the city, arguing leaders had failed to keep them safe.

“I think that repeating the statement that ‘the city is safe,’ that ‘the subways are safe,’ you can’t fool New Yorkers. We’re locals. If you step outside and people watch in your own neighborhood you can see crimes occurring,” she told WNBC .

“How do you fathom something like this happening to a regular person? I don’t want my brother to be a statistic. I don’t want him to be a number,” she added.

Abdullah, who has reportedly been arrested at leaast 19 times since 2015, has not been formally charged in the shooting, but will likely face murder charges.

Officials have said the shooting was “unprovoked” and occured as a Q train was crossing the Manhattan Bridge towards the Canal Street station. Witnesses described the shooter pacing in the car before pulling out a gun and shooting Enriquez in the chest.

The gunman then reportedly got off the train, giving his gun to a homeless man who solid it before it was recovered by police for testing, according to law enforcement.

Police say they will continue sending officers to secure the city’s sprawling subway system.

“We pushed a lot of additional officers down into the subway system,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters during a press conference at the Canal Street station on Sunday afternoon. “We continue to do that to patrol this very extensive train system that we have and we’re going to continue doing that.”

The subway shooting over the weekend comes just over a month after 10 people in the city were wounded in a mass shooting on a train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Transit crime is up 62.5 per cent since 2021, according to NYPD data.

