In 2006, WWE Films (formerly known as WWF Entertainment and later as WWE Studios) came out with its fifth movie: “The Marine,” starring John Cena in his feature film debut. At the time the movie began filming in 2004, Cena was smack-dab in the middle of his “Doctor of Thuganomics” gimmick — the storyline about him being stabbed by Carlito’s bodyguard during their feud for the WWE United States Championship was introduced to give Cena some time off to shoot the movie — but when the film actually came out, Cena was a true superstar, a WrestleMania headliner, 3-time WWE Champion, and the new face of Vince McMahon’s company.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO