Neighbor Dispute Leads to Nine-Hour Standoff in Berwick, Maine

MEDFORD, Mass. (TCD) -- A 61-year-old woman who had reportedly filed for a restraining order against her husband was found dead under her porch. According to a statement from the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office, on May 23 at 6:44 a.m., Barbara Hovey Novaes' 21-year-old son called Medford Police to report her missing. He told police his mother had been seen the day before at her home, and he believed she went to get her nails done that day, too. When he went to her residence on Emery Street, he noted the door was open and her keys, wallet, and purse were all inside.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO