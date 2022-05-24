ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conversations for Change: Keith Arthur Bolden

By Anthony Bailey
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — This week on Conversations for Change we talk with Hollywood actor Keith Arthur Bolden. Bolden has starred in shows like Cobra Kai, Underground, and American Soul.

He shares how he made it from Fresno State to the big screen and why representation on screen matters.

