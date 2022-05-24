ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Walmart bringing drone delivery to Tampa

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walmart is bringing drone delivery to Tampa and qualifying customers could soon be getting items in as little as 30 minutes, according to the retail giant.

Walmart is expanding its DroneUp delivery network to 34 sites by the end of the year, reaching four million US households.

Between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., qualifying customers will be able to order from eligible items for delivery by air in a little as 30 minutes, according to Walmart. Up to 10 pounds of items can be delivered at one time. The delivery fee is $3.99 and can be made within a mile of a participating store.

Participating Walmart stores will be home to a DroneUp delivery hub with a team of certified pilots, operating within FAA guidelines.

The company said it expected custome rs using the service to purchase emergency items, but said in a press release they have found people are using it for convenience, citing the top-selling item at one of their current drone hubs is Hamburger Helper.

The expansion of DroneUp will reach customers in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Walmart said it is also using its drone infrastructure to influence the expansion of drone technology in areas like insurance, emergency response and real estate.

