DETROIT -- Jose Ramirez is the one who stayed. Of all the great and near great players who have come and gone since the franchise became relevant again in 1994, he is the one who said I want to be here and meant it. At one point or another players like Jim Thome, Manny Ramirez, CC Sabathia, Omar Vizquel, Michael Brantley, Kenny Lofton, Travis Hafner, Roberto Alomar, Victor Martinez, Francisco Lindor and so many others said they’d like to end their careers in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO