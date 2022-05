Adams County sheriff’s deputies arrest three people on drug charges. 31-year old Taire Nelson is accused of selling crack cocaine to the tenant at a home on Rankin Street in Natchez. Nelson and 38-year old Olivia Dixon are charged with possession of cocaine and crack cocaine with intent to distribute along with firearms enhancements on both counts, plus possession of a stolen firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies claim they found drug ledgers, packaging materials, and scales they believe were used to prepare orders of the drugs. Also under arrest – 43-year old Jason Fulton on drug paraphernalia charges; he lived at the home where the drug sales allegedly happened.

