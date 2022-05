EL PASO, Texas -- One person was rushed to the hospital Friday night following an ATV crash. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday. It happened on 2604 Sammy Cervantes St. Fire dispatch said the person was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Officials said the crash only involved one vehicle. Only one The post Person in critical condition after ATV crash in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO