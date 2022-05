BUENA VISTA, MI - A motorcyclist was arrested in Saginaw County after being clocked speeding at 141 mph. According to the Michigan State Police, troopers were working traffic on northbound I-75 near King Road north of Bridgeport at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27 when a trooper clocked a motorcycle initially at 91 mph. When the trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle, the driver accelerated away, said police.

