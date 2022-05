ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Information of some BJC patients may have been accessed by someone who was unauthorized to do so, the hospital system announced Friday. BJC says it is sending letters to affected patients. The hospital system says the email accounts of a small number of doctors and residents were accessed by someone who was unauthorized to do so. The emails might contain names, birthdays, medical record numbers, diagnoses, health insurance information and/or Social Security numbers.

