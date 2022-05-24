Kansas golf championships: Blue Valley nips BV West in tiebreaker; Miege wins 4A title

Blue Valley edged Blue Valley West in a tiebreaker on Tuesday to win the Kansas Class 6A boys high school golf championship on a rainy Mariah Hills Golf Course in Dodge City.

The tiebreaker was the team whose sixth golfer scored the lowest during Tuesday’s final round — the top five per squad typically comprise each team’s score — and that honor went to Blue Valley’s Aiden Smith, who carded an 84.

All other classifications’ state championships — Classes 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A, as well as the unique “sand greens” class played in Downs, Kan. — awarded champions based on Monday’s rounds. The decision to reduce those tournaments from two days to one, based on poor playing conditions, was made by the Kansas State High School Activities Association.

Here’s a rundown of the winners.

Class 6A

Tuesday’s final round began at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start.

While Blue Valley claimed the team championship, runner-up Blue Valley West produced the individual state champ in junior Carson Baker. He shot even-par 71 on both Monday and Tuesday to total 142.

That edged runner-up Ty Adkins of Hutchinson by one stroke. Adkins fired a 70 on Tuesday after shooting a 73 on Monday. Blue Valley’s James Ackerman placed third at 144, senior Patrick Neal of Olathe North — the regional champ — was fourth at 146 and Thomas Gogel of Shawnee Mission East rounded out the top five at 147.

In the final team tally behind Blue Valley and Blue Valley West, Olathe South placed third as a team just two strokes off the lead. Olathe West was fourth, Washburn Rural fifth and Olathe Northwest sixth.

Class 5A

At Quail Ridge in Winfield, Bishop Carroll junior Noah Holtzman’s 1-under 71 from Monday went into the record books as the championship score for 2022.

Two golfers from Kapaun Mt. Carmel, Conner Geist and Asher Whitaker, fired even-par 72s on Monday to lead Kapaun Mt. Carmel to the team championship, followed by Eisenhower in second, St. Thomas Aquinas in third and Blue Valley Southwest in fourth.

Zach Clark of St. James Academy shot a sixth-place 74; Thunder teammate Jacob Fratzel and Aquinas’ Jeret Handley tied for seventh at 75.

Blue Valley Southwest got matching 77s from Hank Reeg and Matt Turpen.

Class 4A

At Sand Creek Station in Newton, Bishop Miege claimed the team title with a one-day cumulative score of 324, edging second-place Wellington (328) and third-place McPherson (331).

Medalist honors went to Drayton Cleaver of Chanute for his Monday round of 2-over 74, followed by Miege sophomore Jack Winkler and Augusta senior Chadd Brown, who each shot 76 to tie for second.

Class 3A

At Salina Municipal, the final order of finish was Hesston first, Santa Fe Trail second and Johnson County’s Heritage Christian Academy third.

Harrison Middleton, a senior from Cheney, won the individual championship with a 2-under 68. Hesston’s Camden Waterson was runner-up with a score of 69, and Santa Fe Trail’s Lane Workman placed third at 72.

Junior Ashton Albright (76, tied for seventh) was the top scorer for Olathe’s Heritage Christian.

Here are the full results and winners from around the state.

Results

CLASS 6A, FINAL

In Dodge City; at Mariah Hills, par 71

Team scores: 1. Blue Valley, 302-300—602 (won tiebreaker); 2. Blue Valley West, 299-303—602; 3. Olathe South, 304-300—604; 4. Olathe West, 302-313—615; 5. Washburn Rural, 311-305—616; 6. Olathe Northwest, 300-319—619. Missed cut: 7. Shawnee Mission East, 312; 8. Garden City, 321; 9. Manhattan, 322; 10. Derby, 333; 11. Lawrence Free State, 342; 12. Dodge City, 346.

Top individuals: 1. Baker, BV West, 71-71—142; 2. Adkins, Hutchinson, 73-70—142; 3. Ackerman, Blue Valley, 71-73—144; 4. Neal, Olathe North, 77-69—146; 5. Gogel, SM East, 73-74—147; 6. Leonetti, Washburn Rural, 73-75—148; T7. Frederickson, Washburn Rural, 76-73—149; T7. Nickloy, Olathe West, 73-76—149; T9. Carruthers, Derby, 75-75—150; T9. McKenna, Olathe East, 72-78—150; T9. McLaughlin, Blue Valley, 72-78—150; T9. Mitchell, Olathe South, 76-74—150; T9. Rinkol, Blue Valley, 79-71—150; T9. Tarvin, Olathe West, 75-75—150; T9. Vaupell, Olathe East, 72-78—150; T16. Citron, Olathe South, 78-73—151; T16. Curtis, SM East, 77-74—151; T16. Fetty, SM West, 74-77—151; T16. Strong, Olathe South, 75-76—151; T20. Guinn, Olathe South, 75-77—152; T20. Matteoni, BV Northwest, 76-76—152; T20. Saporito, BV West, 75-77—152; T23. Krumme, Olathe Northwest, 75-78—153; T23. Warren, Olathe West, 76-77—153; T25. Dines, Olathe Northwest, 73-81—154; T25. Goldsberry, BV West, 77-77—154.

CLASS 5A, FINAL

In Winfield; at Quail Ridge , par 72

Final team scores: 1. Kapun Mt. Carmel, 296; 2. Eisenhower, 3-7; 3. St. Thomas Aquinas, 314; 4. Blue Valley Southwest, 315; 5. Maize South, 318; 6. St. James Academy, 321; 7. Emporia, 324; 8. Topeka Seaman, 330; 9. De Soto, 335; 10. Shawnee Heights, 353; T11. Maize, 367; T11. Valley Center, 367.

Top individuals: 1. Holtzman, Bishop Carroll, 71; T2. Geist, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 72; T2. Whitaker, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 72; T4. Hill, Andover, 73; T4. Kasitz, Maize South, 73; 6. Clark, St. James Academy, 74; T7. Fratzel, St. James Academy, 75; T7. Handley, St. Thomas Aquinas, 75; T7. Kaylor, Eisenhower, 75; T7. Oliver, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 75; T7. Wright, Eisenhower, 75; 12. Biggs, Seaman, 76; T13. Nguyen, Andover, 77; T13. Pirtle, Kapaun Mt. Carmel, 77; T13. Reeg, BV Southwest, 77; T13. Turpen, BV Southwest, 77; T17. Alonzo, Topeka West, 78; T17. Hardtarfer, Eisenhower, 78; T17. Sauder, Emporia, 78; T17. Tai, St. Thomas Aquinas, 78; T21. Armstrong, Maize South, 79; T21. Baechle, De Soto, 79; T21. Massey, Emporia, 79; T21. Scafe, Eisenhower, 79; T21. Wilhelm, Seaman, 79.

CLASS 4A, FINAL

In Newton; at Sand Creek Station , par 72

Final team scores: 1. Bishop Miege, 324; 2. Wellington, 328; 3. McPherson, 331; 4. Wamego, 342; 5. Tonganoxie, 348; 6. Clay Center Community, 358; 7. Augusta, 359; 8. Chanute, 362; 9. Independence, 368; 10. Concordia, 370; 11. Louisburg, 397; 12. Circle, 407.

Top individuals: 1. Cleaver, Chanute, 74; T2. Brown, Augusta, 76; T2. Winkler, Bishop Miege, 76; 4. Gill, Wellington, 77; 5. Foltz, Wamego, 78; 6. McAtee, Pratt, 79; T7. Welsh, Bishop Miege, 80; T7. Willson, Tonganoxie, 80; T9. Hoover, McPherson, 81; T9. VanCampen, 81; T9. Wyckoff, Wellington, 81; T12. Aistrup, Paola, 82; T12. Eskew, Bishop Miege, 82; T12. Ruddle, McPherson, 82; T15. Brusven, Tonganoxie, 83; T15. Smith, Wellington, 83; 17. Deterding, Eudora, 84; T18. Day, Buhler, 86; T18. O’Donnell, Bishop Miege, 86; T18. Schoenbeck, Wamego, 86; T21. Englert, Baldwin, 87; T21. French, McPherson, 87; T21. Lawrence, Wellington, 87; T21. Metcalf, Ulysses, 87; 25. Winter, Wamego, 88.

CLASS 3A, FINAL

At Salina Municipal , par 70

Team scores: 1. Hesston, 319; 2. Santa Fe Trail, 321; 3. Heritage Christian Academy, 323; 4. Cheney, 332; 5. Anderson County, 333; 6. Frontenac, 335; 7. Scott Community, 341; 8. Cimarron, 342; 9. Caney Valley, 344; 10. Colby, 346; 11. Nemaha Central, 352; 12. Larned, 368.

Top individuals: 1. Middleton, Cheney, 68; 2. Waterson, Hesston, 69; 3. Workman, Santa Fe Trail, 72; T4. Buchman, Council Grove, 74; T4. Rogers, Caney Valley, 74; 6. Eggers, Neodesha, 75; T7. Albright, Heritage Christian, 76; T7. Buessing, Santa Fe Trail, 76; 9. Weishapl, Cimarron, 79; T10. Badsky, Silver Lake, 80; T10. Blagg, Caney Valley, 80; T10. Kearney, Wellsville, 80; T10. Niederklein, Frontenac, 80; T10. Richards, Anderson County, 80; T10. Rumford, Scott Community, 80; T10. Schroeder, Hesston, 80; T10. Vaughn, Colby, 80; T18. Evans, Heritage Christian, 81; T18. Lueger, Nemaha Central, 81; T18. Pile, Frontenac, 81; T21. Jones, Norton Community, 82; T21. Martin, Anderson County, 82; T21. Regier, Hesston, 82; T21. Wheeler, Scott Community, 82; T25. Dewey, Thomas More Prep, 83; T25. Fitzpatrick, Larned, 83; T25. Jarett, Anderson County, 83; T25. O’Shea, Cheney, 83; T25. Prado, Heritage Christian, 83; T25. Wood, Heritage Christian, 83.

CLASS 2A, FINAL

At Emporia Municipal , par 71

Team scores: 1. Salina Sacred Heart, 318; 2. Hoxie, 319; 3. Hill City, 339; 4. Bishop Seabury Academy, 344; 5. Elkhart, 347; T6. Ellinwood, 363; T6. St. Mary’s Colgan, 363; 8. Sterling, 369; 9. Hillsboro, 383; 10. St. Marys, 385; 11. Smith Center, 389; 12. Maur Hill Mount Academy, 411.

Top individuals: 1. A. Dowell, Hoxie, 74; 2. Heinz, Ellinwood, 75; T3. L. Newell, Sacred Heart, 76; T3. Tuttle, Sacred Heart, 76; 5. Ison, St. Mary’s Colgan, 78; T6. King, Yates Center, 79; T6. Surface, Sterling, 79; T8. Budig, Hill City, 80; T8. Robintette, Maranatha Christian, 80; T10. Moore, Ellinwood, 81; T10. Weimer, Hoxie, 81; T12. Dougherty, Elkhart, 82; T12. N. Dowell, Hoxie, 82; T12. Hedges, Bishop Seabury, 82; T12. Jones, Hoxie, 82; T12. H. Newell, Sacred, Heart, 82; T12. Patterson, Bishop Seabury, 82; T18. Carroll, Ellis, 83; T18. Keller, Syracuse, 83; T20. Deges, Hill City, 84; T20. Fink, Oakley, 84; T20. Gottschalk, Ellis, 84; T20. Kim, Bishop Seabury, 84; T20. Matteucci, Sacred Heart, 84; T20. Nave, Elkhart, 84.

CLASS 1A, FINAL

At Hesston GC , par 71

Team scores: 1. Hutchinson Central Christian, 355; 2. Centralia, 360; 3. Rawlins County, 364; T4. Ashland, 368; T4. South Gray, 368; 6. Goessel, 374; 7. Meade, 383; 8. Washington County, 392; 9. South Central, 395; 10. Greeley County, 399; 11. Northern Valley, 406; 12. Pretty Prairie, 427.

Top individuals: 1. Kooiman, Central Christian, 76; 2. Coup, Solomon, 77; 3. Lehman, Ingalls, 78 4. Schrag, Goessel, 80; 5. Koehn, South Gray, 81; T6. Domsch, Rawlins County, 84; T6. Wolters, Osborne, 84; T8. Bowers, Centralia, 85; T8. Harbin, Wichita County, 85; T8. Kellenberger, Ashland, 85; T8. Reed, Central Christian, 85; T8. Shorter, Dexter, 85; T13. Gibbs, Centralia, 86; T13. Hahn, Hodgeman County, 86; T13. McPhail, Ashland, 86; T16. Sides, Northern Valley, 87; T16. Theurer, South Central, 87; 18. Kastens, Rawlins County, 89; T19. Miller, Washington County, 90; T19. Nider, Onaga, 90; T21. Duerksen, Goessel, 91; T21. Unruh, Meade, 91; T23. Deges, South Gray, 92; T23. Hardwick, Frankfort, 92; T23. Wahl, South Gray, 92.

CLASS SAND GREENS, FINAL

At Downs Golf Club , par 70

Team scores: 1. Lakeside, 301; 2. St. John’s, 334; 3. Tipton Catholic, 372; 4. Rock Hills, 389; 5. Pike Valley, 422; 6. Riley County, 424; 7. Chase, 451.

Top individuals: 1. Rose, Lucas Unified, 65; T2. Brown, Lakeside, 72; T2. Cunningham, Lakeside, 72; 4. Rhudolph, Lucas Unified, 76; 5. Eitzmann, St. John’s, 77; 6. Winkel, Lakeside, 78; 7. Schoen, Lakeside, 79; 8. Co. Jermark, St. John’s, 80; 9. Walsh, Lakeside, 84; 10. Thompson, St. John’s, 85; 11. Collins, Tipton Catholic, 86; 12. Gloria-Ortiz, Rock Hills, 88; T13. Ch. Jermark, St. John’s, 92; T13. Towner, Tipton Catholic, 92; 15. J. Barry, Rock Hills, 94; T16. Field, Pike Valley, 95; T16. Kessler, La Crosse, 95; T16. Steadman, Chase, 95; T19. Bates, St. John’s, 97; T19. Cool, Glasco, 97; T19. Griffin, Tipton Catholic, 97; T19. Schroeder, Tipton Catholic, 97; 23. Budke, Chase County, 98; 24. G. Barry, Rock Hills, 99; 25. Verge, Riley County, 102.