Did you get a call about missed jury duty? Jackson County sheriff says it’s a scam

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam caller who has been impersonating law enforcement.

A scammer, who is posing as a member of the sheriff’s office under the name Sgt. White, is telling people they have warrants out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

Then the scammer asks for money, the sheriff’s office said.

“This is NOT us nor is this one of our practices,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday. “If you’re contacted please know it’s fraudulent, and don’t submit ANY forms of payment to them.”

