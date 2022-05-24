ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Staffing issues at RTD lead to canceled A-Line trips

9NEWS
9NEWS
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DENVER — Recent staffing issues for the Regional Transportation District's (RTD) University of Colorado A-Line have caused cancellations of trips, leaving travelers waiting at Denver International Airport (DIA) for hours. 9NEWS has discovered that the train fell short of its scheduled trips more than 1,500 times since January...

www.9news.com

Comments / 3

Related
9NEWS

Meet 'Pegasus': CDOT unveils new way to get to the mountains

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has launched a new shuttle service for travelers on the Interstate 70 corridor. CDOT said Pegasus – its first express shuttle service – will operate year-round between Denver and Avon. The shuttle service officially launched Friday and will depart...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado’s New Denver Area Code Spells Out Something Hilarious

Colorado is adding a new three-digit area code to the Denver Metro area to join 303 and 720 next month, and it actually spells out something quite humorous. If you're from the Denver area or just north of there, you likely remember when we were a seven-digit phone number area. Then back in 1998, we went from all Denver numbers starting with the 303 area code, to new Denver numbers starting with a 720 area code.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
OutThere Colorado

New shuttle offers easy access to Colorado's mountains from Denver

There's a new option for those seeking to reach Colorado's central mountain region from Denver and it's actually pretty affordable. Officially launched for Memorial Day Weekend, Bustang now offers its 'Pegasus' shuttle route, which starts at Denver Union Station and ends in the town of Avon, traveling I-70. Stops along the way include the Federal Center Station in Denver, Idaho Springs (at request), Frisco, and Vail. In terms of travel time, the full route is estimated to take 2.5 hours one-way.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rtd#A Line#Amalgamated Transit Union#Commuter#The A Line#Allied Universal
New Country 99.1

Historic Colorado School House is Now an Upscale Hotel

Colorado's newest boutique hotel, The Slate Denver officially opened its doors this week, marking a new chapter for one of the Mile High State's most historic buildings. The contemporary hotel was built inside the former Emily Griffith Opportunity School on 13th and Welton Street. Although a good deal of renovation has taken place, the contemporary accommodations still pay homage to the building's storied past.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Part of I-70 in Denver shut down

Denver police on Friday shut down part of Interstate 70 as they tried to make contact with a person in crisis. Both directions of the interstate were closed at North Federal Boulevard. Motorists were advised to use alternative routes until the road reopens. There was no indication from police on...
The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

3 climbers caught in rockfall, avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Crews are still searching for one of the three climbers who was caught in a rockfall and avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., the rockfall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir at Mount Meeker by other climbers in the area, RMNP spokesperson Kyle Patterson said.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
Brittany Anas

Here’s what the sunflower lanyards at DIA mean

Denver International Airport now has a sunflower lanyard program for those with hidden disabilities.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Approximately 43 million people in the United States have some type of disability that may affect mobility, vision, hearing or cognition. Recognizing that those with cognitive, developmental disabilities may get confused, lost or just need a little extra time navigating a large, busy airport, Denver International Airport has a new, optional sunflower lanyard program that discreetly signals a traveler has a hidden disability.
Westword

Denver Data Doesn't Back Mayor's Claim That PR Bonds Are Leading to More Crime

In a February speech talking about a new crime prevention and public safety plan, Mayor Michael Hancock took aim at personal recognizance bonds, which allow a person arrested for a low-level crime to be released pre-trial without paying money. "Unfortunately, the reforms also opened a revolving-door loophole that is letting...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Most Dangerous Streets in Denver Now

Denver has many streets that present dangers to drivers, pedestrians, motorcyclists and bike riders. But twenty stand out above the rest, and six have each seen more than 100 traffic deaths or serious injuries in under a decade. Since 2020, Westword has compiled lists of the most dangerous streets in...
Westword

Jim Benemann's Long Goodbye From CBS4 Denver

Jim Benemann first landed a gig in Denver television news in the 1970s, and he's been a staple of the local airwaves for most of the years since then, primarily at CBS4 Denver, where he's held down one of the main anchor chairs since 2003. But this week, Benemann, a multi-time winner of Westword's Best of Denver award for top TV anchor, announced that he plans to retire at year's end.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Colorado company and local stores embrace gear buyback programs

If it ain't broke, sell it. That's the new mantra in the sporting and outdoor industry, where used-gear sales are going mainstream.Driving the news: Mega-retailer Dicks' Sporting Goods recently launched a gear-buyback program at stores locally in Lakewood and beyond in Pittsburgh.Dick's will purchase goods from tents to fleece jackets, offering cash on the spot, as part of a pilot program with Denver-based Out&Back Outdoors, an online platform for gear buying and selling.Why it matters: The pre-owned gear market is expected to reach $75 billion by 2025, according to Outside Business Journal.The reuse is environmentally minded and lowers the price point for newcomers to often-expensive pursuits.Of note: The Dick's program is just the latest for the local market.REI — with its flagship shop in Denver — offers gift cards for its members' trade-in gear through its Re/Supply initiative.Feral on Tennyson in the Sunnyside neighborhood also is taking pre-owned gear, offering cash and gift cards.What they're saying: "It lowers the barrier to entry to getting outside, and we see our trade-in offering as a way [for customers] to stay engaged with REI," Ken Voeller, the retailer's director of circular commerce and new business development, told the Journal.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy