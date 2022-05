MARION COUNTY, Tenn. -- A man is dead after a shooting at a rest stop in East Tennessee. The deadly shooting investigation began at around 6 p.m. Friday when a man is found dead in the bathroom at a rest stop off I-24 near mile marker 160 in Marion County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The victim is identified as 55-year-old Michael Monroe Woods, Jr., of Columbia, Missouri.

MARION COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO