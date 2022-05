I have lived in South Philadelphia my whole life, and my children played sports at SEYAA growing up, at which time I became a volunteer. I spend a lot of time at the fields at 7th & Bigler helping to run t-ball, baseball, girls softball, basketball and flag football. SEYAA is an all-volunteer organization serving youth in the community for over 25 years. The 4-18 years old who play with us learn about athletics, but they also learn about the value of hard work and supporting their teammates. We are a family and a lot of times players grow up and then enroll their own kids in our programs because they had such a good experience. They even give back by becoming volunteer coaches.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO