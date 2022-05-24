ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood's Popular Route 66 Restaurant & Pizzeria For Sale: Report

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago
Wildwood Boardwalk Route 66 Restaurant & Pizzeria Photo Credit: Google Maps

Always dreamed of operating a pizzeria? You're in luck, and you don't need to worry about the mortgage.

Wildwood Boardwalk Route 66 Restaurant & Pizzeria located at 2700 Boardwalk in Wildwoods is for sale, the Coastline Realty website shows.

The sale includes the business and equipment only -- not the building and property. It's listed at $180,000, according to WatchTheTramCarPlease.

Memorabilia like the Elvis and Betty Boop statues ad 1932 hot rod on the roof do come with the deal. This 140-seat restaurant is in an ideal location on the Boardwalk and is fully operational.

Interested? The listing agent is Bojidar “Bob” Dimitrov CoastlineRealty@Gmail.comOffice: 609-884-5005 Cell: 609-849-8339.

Daily Voice

Popular CT Eatery's New Norwalk Location Off To Strong Start

Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
NORWALK, CT
