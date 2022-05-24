ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meriwether County, GA

Missing Meriwether County woman last seen nearly one year ago

By Hannah James
WJBF
 5 days ago

MERIWEATHER COUNTY, Georgia ( WRBL )— The FBI Columbus Resident Agency has joined the search for one Meriwether County woman who was last seen Aug. 13, 2021, just under three months short of a year.

Olivia Samantha Fowler, 27, has been reported weighing 103 lbs., standing 5’2″ tall. Fowler has blond hair, green eyes, and a distinctive tattoo on her right arm that reads, “I Love You.”

According to the FBI, Fowler has ties to Meriwether, Harris, Talbot, and Upson Counties in Georgia. She is also a mother of three.

Fowler was last seen walking along Pebblebrook Road outside of Manchester, Ga. wearing a tie-dye shirt, shorts, and flip-flops. According to the FBI her personal belongings were left behind.

Anyone with information on Fowler’s whereabouts is asked to call the local FBI Office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. For more information on where to submit a tip, click here .

