NAPA, Calif. (WPDE) – Nancy Pelosi's husband was arrested for drunk driving in California over the weekend, online records show. Paul Pelosi, 82, was booked at 4:13 a.m. Sunday morning and released at 7:26 a.m. on a $5,000 bond, according to Napa County Criminal Justice Network. Records show he...

NAPA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO