Binghamton, NY

Saratoga Ave Shooting

By Roy Santa Croce
 5 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A shooting occurred at the Saratoga Ave Apartment Complex ; at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Binghamton Police responded to a report of shots fired at building two.


Officers located a male who had been shot in the lower leg and abdomen. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.


During the investigation, it was found that the victim is 38 year-old Jayson Santiago. Santiago exchanged gunfire with a group of juvenile males, causing his injuries. The group of males fled the area in a light colored SUV.


Jayson Santiago has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.


This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

