Saratoga Ave Shooting
BINGHAMTON, NY – A shooting occurred at the Saratoga Ave Apartment Complex ; at approximately 10 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Binghamton Police responded to a report of shots fired at building two.
Officers located a male who had been shot in the lower leg and abdomen. The man was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries and later released.
During the investigation, it was found that the victim is 38 year-old Jayson Santiago. Santiago exchanged gunfire with a group of juvenile males, causing his injuries. The group of males fled the area in a light colored SUV.
Jayson Santiago has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd.
This is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 772-7080.
