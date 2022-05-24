ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos remembered 3 years after disappearance

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFBbP_0foqmSme00

Three years after Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos dropped her children off at school and vanished , her family members said they "feel immeasurable loss" as they await the prosecution of two people accused of conspiring with her estranged husband in her disappearance.

Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019, and prosecutors suspect she was killed while in the middle of a custody battle over her five children with her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who died by suicide after being charged with her murder.

"We feel the immeasurable loss of her person every day; we also delight in her presence and celebrate her spirit as they manifest in her five incredible children," a spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos' family said in a statement released Tuesday. "We are deeply grateful that Jennifer’s children are thriving and her mother, Gloria, is healthy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKuKC_0foqmSme00
New Canaan Police Department - PHOTO: Police in Connecticut are looking for Jennifer Dulos, 50, who was last seen on May 24, 2019.

The missing-person case garnered national attention when authorities focused on her estranged husband, a wealthy luxury home developer.

In 2017, Jennifer Dulos filed for an emergency order for full custody of their five children, which was denied, court documents show. Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were granted shared custody of the children until the end of the divorce proceedings.

On Jan. 7, 2020, roughly six months after his wife disappeared, Fotis Dulos, 51, was charged with capital murder . His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and his friend, Kent Mawhinney, an attorney, were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10N39Q_0foqmSme00
Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, FILE - PHOTO: Fotis Dulos, center, and his attorneys Norm Pattis, left and Chris La Tronica appear for a probable cause hearing in Stamford Superior Court, Jan. 23, 2020, in Stamford, Conn.

Fotis Dulos, who was released on $6 million after pleading not guilty, was found unresponsive in his Farmington, Connecticut, home on Jan. 30, 2020, and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said he took his own life by inhaling poisonous carbon monoxide.

A judge awarded custody of the five children to Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber.

MORE: Fotis Dulos released on bond in Jennifer Dulos murder case

The Connecticut State Police declined to comment on the third anniversary of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance, citing the ongoing criminal prosecutions.

Court proceedings in the prosecutions of Troconis and Mawhinney are scheduled to resume next month. Both have pleaded not guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YYyD_0foqmSme00
Erik Trautmann/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Kent Mawhinney appears in Stamford Superior Court, Feb. 20, 2020, in Stamford, Conn.

"There is still an open investigation into Jennifer’s murder and disappearance, and we are indebted to the Connecticut State Police for their ongoing dedication to this case," Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos' family, said in a statement. "As court proceedings have resumed, we await the next steps in the legal process for the two key individuals who have yet to stand trial."

Luft added, "Above all, we miss Jennifer more than words can express, and we are thankful for the continuing support. In Jennifer’s memory, we ask that you hold your loved ones extra close and make time to laugh with friends. Please also remember that there are many missing and murdered people whose stories are never covered in the press, whose families and loved ones continue to grieve."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XB2hX_0foqmSme00
Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, FILE - PHOTO: Police congregate as they search for Jennifer Dulos at Waveny Park in New Canaan, Conn., May 29, 2019.

Fotis Dulos became a suspect in the missing-person case after police discovered blood on the floor of his estranged wife's garage. Her SUV was located on the side of a road near the entrance to Waveny Park in New Canaan with traces of blood.

MORE: A Connecticut mystery 1 year later: A timeline of the Jennifer Dulos, Fotis Dulos case

Investigators allege Jennifer Dulos was killed in her home on May 24, 2019, between 8:05 a.m. and 10:25 a.m, after she returned from taking her children to school, according to an arrest warrant. On May 24, surveillance footage showed someone in a hoodie riding a bike consistent with Fotis Dulos' bike toward Jennifer Dulos' home.

MORE: Jennifer Dulos' family wants her declared dead to bring 'closure,' attorney says

Police alleged that Fotis Dulos bound Jennifer Dulos with zip ties, put her inside her own car and cleaned the garage of her home, according to an arrest warrant.

Following Fotis Dulos' death, police found a handwritten suicide note he allegedly left behind, denying involvement in wife's disappearance.

"I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had NOTHING to do with," he allegedly wrote with blue ink on a notebook-sized single sheet of paper. "I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer's disappearance. And neither did Kent Mawhinney."

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Sandy Hook Shooter Adam Lanza Escaped Justice By Taking His Own Life

On December 14, 2012, families in Newtown, Conn. awoke and proceeded to carry out their day as they would any other. Kids were sent off to school and parents headed off to work. But before it could even reach mid-morning, 27 innocent lives had been taken. Adam Lanza, 20, had successfully plotted and carried out the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. What happened to the Sandy Hook school shooter?
NEWTOWN, CT
CBS New York

Sandy Hook families speak out about warning signs after Texas shooting

NEWTOWN, Conn. -- Parents from the group Sandy Hook Promise spoke out Thursday about potential warning signs and what can be done to stop school shootings. "In almost every mass shooting, every school shooting, every suicide, there are signs," "Anger, isolation, bullying - these are all early indicators of someone who needs help. And that's what we're all about someone, in those very early moments."From early reports, Sandy Hook Promise says the Uvalde shooter appeared to exhibit many of the warning signs. The organization is led by several family members whose loved ones were killed in the tragic shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.The nonprofit's "Know Signs" program helps people to recognize the signs, intervene, and get help for those at risk of hurting themselves or others. 
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Connecticut State Police#Attorneys#Grieve
FOX 61

Texas school shooting hits close to home in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — The news of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas is a tragedy that is familiar to many in Connecticut, like Mary Ann Jacob, a survivor of the Sandy Hook tragedy. "I physically felt sick when I heard about it," she said. "An...
fox2detroit.com

Texas authorities track school shooting threats to 18-year-old Michigan man

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An 18-year-old Shelby Township man is in custody after authorities say he made a school shooting threat on social media. On Tuesday, Texas Rangers contacted the Shelby Township Police about a post threatening to shoot and kill students at an unspecified school. Investigators said they tracked the threats to a Michigan address.
CBS New York

New York taking steps to protect schools in wake of tragedy in Texas

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul directed New York State Police to increase patrols and conduct daily check-ins at schools in wake of the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "I want state police patrols visiting our schools, doing daily check-ins every single day from today until the end of the school year," she announced Wednesday. The governor said she held an emergency meeting with state police Wednesday morning."We're still mourning the 10 lives taken in Buffalo. Now our entire country is mourning the tragic loss of babies in yet another school shooting," she tweeted. "These tragedies must be a wake-up call. It's long...
27east.com

Schools Reopen Following Eastport Shooting, Suspect Still At Large

UPDATE: Wednesday, May 25, 2:50 p.m.: Suspect Still At Large, Police Believe He’s Left The Area Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School and Raynor Country Day School reopened after several hours, according to... more. Gavin Arcuri knelt down on the field, collapsing over himself following his No. 4-seeded Westhampton ... 26 May...
News 12

Newburgh man convicted of 2019 fatal shooting

A Newburgh man has been convicted of first-degree murder in a 2019 shooting. Cornelius Stubbs, 50, faces life in prison without parole when he is sentenced in September, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Stubbs and 49-year-old Carlos Rivera were charged in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Chelsea...
CBS Minnesota

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Marshall Avenue Bridge in St. Paul at about 2:20 a.m. Officers arrived to find a man lying in the middle of the street, suffering from apparent severe head trauma. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries. He was not identified by name, but was believed to be in his mid-40s. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He did not show any signs of impairment. A witness said that the victim was seen walking in the middle of the road prior to the crash.
SAINT PAUL, MN
wrnjradio.com

2 Long Valley juveniles charged after disclosing an intimate picture of another juvenile and making harassing statements

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Long Valley juveniles were charged after Washington Township police say they disclosed an intimate picture of another juvenile and made harassing statements. The Washington Township Detective Bureau charged the two juveniles on May 19 with fourth-degree cyber harassment, police said. The incident...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
27east.com

Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School In Lockdown Following Eastport Shooting

Remsenburg-Speonk Elementary School was still in lockdown — nobody in/nobody out — as of 10:45 Wednesday morning, and Superintendent Denise Sullivan was hoping to reopen by recess. At approximately 9:42... more. Q&A: Legendary Cartoonist Jules Feiffer On His Life’s Work And The Frustrations Of ‘Popeye’. Jules...
ABC News

ABC News

669K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy