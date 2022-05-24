ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner: Inmate dies from natural causes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently released the autopsy results after a man was transported from the Sangamon County Jail to the Springfield Memorial Hospital on April 14 and died in the hospital three days later.

Coroner: inmate dies after falling ill in prison

The coroner said the results indicate Dylan Schlieper-Clark died from natural causes.

WCIA

