Coroner: Inmate dies from natural causes

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently released the autopsy results after a man was transported from the Sangamon County Jail to the Springfield Memorial Hospital on April 14 and died in the hospital three days later.

The coroner said the results indicate Dylan Schlieper-Clark died from natural causes.

