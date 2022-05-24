Inmate’s death: natural causes

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — We’re learning about a violent disturbance at a so-called saloon in rural Peoria County. Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested 61-year-old David Baker for allegedly punching a victim and threatening others with a bat inside the Hogs and Dogs Saloon off West Farmington Road late Thursday.
SENECA, Ill. — More than a dozen people are hurt following a boat fire reported not far down the Illinois River from Peoria this weekend. Illinois State Police reports their officers responded 4:26 p.m. Saturday afternoon to reports of a boat fire at Spring Brook Marina in the LaSalle County community of Seneca.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was recently sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to shooting a minor. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl announced Thursday that Jacob R. Mariacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Mariacher pleaded guilty to the Class X offense of aggravated battery with a firearm on April […]
MARION COUNTY – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents, Marion County deputies, and THP troopers has resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man, charged with shooting his father inside a rest area off the interstate. At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J....
McLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) – An Illinois State Trooper has been released from the hospital and a man is facing a dozen charges relating to an altercation around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday. The trooper initiated the traffic stop at mile marker 186 on northbound Interstate 55 near the...
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Police Department will be shutting down parts of North Cunningham Ave. in order to conduct an investigation of a recent fatal crash. On Tuesday, May 31, from 6:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. both the northbound and southbound traffic on North Cunningham Ave., between University Ave. and Crystal Lake Dr. will be temporarily shut down.
PAXTON — A Vermilion County man has been sentenced to 5 1/2 years in state prison for violating the terms of his probation from a previous drug case. Judge Matt Fitton imposed the sentence on Kenneth L. Armstrong, 44, whose last known address was in Potomac, during a May 25 hearing in Ford County Circuit Court.
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A former Galesburg city councilwoman was found guilty Thursday of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, according to a media release. A sentencing hearing for Lindsay Hillary is set for Aug. 11. Hillary was pulled over for a traffic stop on May 7, 2021....
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria teenager has pleaded not guilty to a charge accusing him of assaulting another teen a month ago. Peoria County Court records indicate Dakota Taylor, 18, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of Aggravated Battery. Taylor was arrested in late April after allegedly stabbing another...
PEORIA, Ill. – A man charged in connection with a shooting death has pleaded not guilty. John Nichols III, 26, made the plea during an arraignment hearing Thursday, according to court records, on a charge of Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. Nichols was initially arrested on First-Degree...
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man will spend 20 years in prison for shooting a teenager in the face last year. Jacob Mariacher of Niles pleaded guilty on April 8 to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. That charge stems from a shooting on March 14, 2021 in Pana near 200 North […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Four people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a two-car crash on N. University Street, between W. Forrest Hill Avenue and W. War Memorial Drive. The crash happened after 3 p.m. right in front of the WMBD/WYZZ television station. WMBD reporters arrived at...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - First responders say four people were hospitalized, and jaws of life were used to remove two from a car, after an accident Saturday afternoon. Just after 3:00 p.m., Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to the 3000 block of North University Street - near Steak ‘N Shake.
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police say 12 people were arrested, while several citations and numerous warnings were issued during the Department’s latest Anti-Violence Initiative. It happened Wednesday, May 25th. According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, approximately 11 vehicle stops were made, resulting in several citations...
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man could have received as much as ten years in federal prison for a felony weapons charge he pleaded guilty to. Instead, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says a federal judge Thursday sentenced Dontarius Dixon, 29, to only nine months in prison on a charge of Making a False Statement During the Purchase of a Firearm.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The latest directed patrol in Peoria led to 12 arrests, five vehicles being impounded, and the seizure of two firearms as well as illegal drugs. Thursday’s directed patrol came as a result of approximately 11 vehicle stops, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.
UTICA, Ill. – A man working in LaSalle County has been brought to a hospital in Peoria after authorities say he was hit by an excavator. 25 News says the accident happened late Friday morning in Utica, as crews were demolishing an old school. The fire chief there says...
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after he was hit by a car Wednesday night. It happened near Park Street and Cunningham Avenue shortly before 9 p.m. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said 50-year-old Christopher Bowen was crossing the street at the time. Bowen was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to police […]
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police officers are being honored for way they handled an active shooter situation last summer at a mobile home park that left three people dead. However, local leaders believe the officers’ bravery and courage prevented others from being hurt or killed in a...
