Inmate’s death: natural causes

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana Police Department will be shutting down parts of North Cunningham Ave. in order to conduct an investigation of a recent fatal crash. On Tuesday, May 31, from 6:00 a.m. - 6:30 a.m. both the northbound and southbound traffic on North Cunningham Ave., between University Ave. and Crystal Lake Dr. will be temporarily shut down.

URBANA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO