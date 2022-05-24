ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Memorial Day Ceremony Set For South Florida National Cemetery

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

First Public Memorial Day Ceremony At Palm Beach County Cemetery Since 2019. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM...

bocanewsnow.com

BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: I-95 Sound Barrier Installation Among Major Headaches For Palm Beach County

Expect I-95 Closures To Continue In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, As Other Roads, Highways To Experience Issues This Week. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER| BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be another wild ride, or wild week of waiting, for traffic across South Palm Beach County. Sound barriers […] The article TRAFFIC: I-95 Sound Barrier Installation Among Major Headaches For Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Worker Falls On Patient At Boca Regional Hospital, Claims Suit

Employee, Assigned To Keep Patient Safe, Allegedly Falls On Patient. BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Regional Hospital employee — assigned to keep a patient safe — allegedly fell on the patient injuring them both. The patient, Thea Alfano, is now suing […] The article Worker Falls On Patient At Boca Regional Hospital, Claims Suit appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH: ANOTHER HOMEOWNER HEADS TO FEDERAL PRISON

Brett Hirsch Sentenced To 57 Months In Federal Lockup. Delray Beach Community, Just Six Years Old, Sends Three To Federal Prison, With A Fourth Pending… CELLBLOCK 7B GROWS. BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges in Delray Beach seemingly has more federal criminals […] The article SEVEN BRIDGES DELRAY BEACH: ANOTHER HOMEOWNER HEADS TO FEDERAL PRISON appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DUI: Three Arrests Overnight, Here’s Who Got Busted In Boca, Delray Beach

Police Keeping Roads Safe From Drunk Drivers This Holiday Weekend. Here’s We Know Who They’ve Locked Up So Far… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Police have no tolerance for drunk drivers this Memorial Day weekend, and are out in full force finding those who […] The article DUI: Three Arrests Overnight, Here’s Who Got Busted In Boca, Delray Beach appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Palm Beach County Public School Year Ends Thursday

Drive Carefully. Kids Will Be Out And About… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Public school students in Palm Beach County are in the final few hours of school. The school year officially ends on Thursday, but it is possible that some students are already […] The article REMINDER: Palm Beach County Public School Year Ends Thursday appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Jewish Family Services In Palm Beach County Offers Hurricane Help To Seniors

Now Is The Time To Register. Hurricane Season Starts On June 1st. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seniors living by themselves are extremely vulnerable when the sunny skies turn to storm warnings. With the Atlantic Hurricane Season starting in just days — on June […] The article Jewish Family Services In Palm Beach County Offers Hurricane Help To Seniors appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Tri-Rail Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian Late Wednesday Morning In South Florida

Third Major Train Event On Wednesday Affecting Broward County, Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — For the second time Wednesday, a train struck and killed a pedestrian in Broward County. The latest incident is likely to affect Tri-Rail service well into Wednesday […] The article Tri-Rail Train Hits, Kills Pedestrian Late Wednesday Morning In South Florida appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DRAMA: Woman Says Cinemark Boca Raton Seats Are Dangerous, Sues

Sues Over Placement Of Movie Theater Seats. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — In A World… Where People Can Sue Companies Over Anything… A Palm Beach County Woman Is Suing Over Placement Of Seats In Cinemark… Cheryl Bloom claims she was injured by the placement […] The article DRAMA: Woman Says Cinemark Boca Raton Seats Are Dangerous, Sues appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

STALKER: Police Say Boca Raton Woman Stalked, Threatened Victim

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palmetto Circle resident is facing serious charges Friday morning following her late night arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Kristy Jerez, 38, is starting her day in the Palm Beach County Jail. She is charged with […] The article STALKER: Police Say Boca Raton Woman Stalked, Threatened Victim appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WARNING: Fort Lauderdale Airport Says Arrive Early, Prepare To Wait This Holiday Weekend

Parking Lots Expected To Close. Valet Expected To Hit Capacity. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are are traveling out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport this weekend, prepare to pack your patience. Airport officials say a record number of travelers are expected to […] The article WARNING: Fort Lauderdale Airport Says Arrive Early, Prepare To Wait This Holiday Weekend appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EVACUATION: Morikami Park Elementary School Evacuated

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 11:21 a.m. — The situation is under control. Students are heading back inside. The fire was unfounded. Again, we stress this is the last day of school. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Morikami Park Elementary School on Jog Road is being evacuated as […] The article EVACUATION: Morikami Park Elementary School Evacuated appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Corey Zeidman, Boca Raton Poker Pro, Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges

Originally From Long Island, Zeidman Was Arrested In Boca Raton. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known international poker pro who calls Boca Raton home is facing multiple charges filed by the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. Corey Zeidman […] The article Corey Zeidman, Boca Raton Poker Pro, Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

SEVEN BRIDGES SUED: Pool Company Claims $20,000 Balance, Poop Removal

“Removed Defecation From Main Pool…” ”Removed Defecation From Splash Pad.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges in Delray Beach is being sued, again. This time, the plaintiff is ”Pool Works,” a pool maintenance company that claims the mega-community owes more than $20,000 […] The article SEVEN BRIDGES SUED: Pool Company Claims $20,000 Balance, Poop Removal appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Train Strikes, Kills Man South Of Boca Raton, Roads Closed

Early Morning Crash Leaves One Dead. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: BSO tells us at 9:15 a.m. that traffic in the area is back to normal. BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man was killed by a train overnight south of Boca Raton. Now, roads are closed in […] The article Train Strikes, Kills Man South Of Boca Raton, Roads Closed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HUGE COVID SPIKE IN FLORIDA, PALM BEACH COUNTY

POSITIVITY RATE JUMPS. PALM BEACH COUNTY SECOND HIGHEST IN FLORIDA. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 case count in Florida just jumped by near record levels, as the positivity rate statewide, and in Palm Beach County, is soaring. The Florida Department of Health, […] The article HUGE COVID SPIKE IN FLORIDA, PALM BEACH COUNTY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

ALERT: US27 CLOSED, DOUBLE FATAL CRASH NEAR ALLIGATOR ALLEY

Truck Versus Toyota Leaves Two Dead In Toyota. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida Highway Patrol tells BocaNewsNow.com at 4:27 p.m. that US 27 is shutdown in Broward County due to a double fatal crash. The incident occurred roughly one mile north of I-75 […] The article ALERT: US27 CLOSED, DOUBLE FATAL CRASH NEAR ALLIGATOR ALLEY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MONKEY POX SOUTH FLORIDA: Health Officials Investigate Possible Local Case

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Florida Department of Health in Broward County is investigating what is described as a ”presumptive” case of Monkey Pox. Health officials released the following statement just after 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022: “The Florida Department of […] The article MONKEY POX SOUTH FLORIDA: Health Officials Investigate Possible Local Case appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

If You’re Looking For Kelley McIsaac, She’s In Jail, And We Know Why

Palm Beach County Jail Is Temporary Home Wednesday Morning. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are looking for Kelley McIsaac, look no further than the Palm Beach County Jail. The Lighthouse Point resident has been there since early this morning. McIsaac, according to […] The article If You’re Looking For Kelley McIsaac, She’s In Jail, And We Know Why appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

POLICE: Delray Beach Man Attacks Dog, Beats With Stick, Cuts

Held Without Bond As Of Midday Tuesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Rasheen Norman remains in the Palm Beach County Jail Tuesday afternoon following his late night arrest by the Delray Beach Police Department. An affidavit of probable cause reviewed by […] The article POLICE: Delray Beach Man Attacks Dog, Beats With Stick, Cuts appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: I-95 Closure In Boca Raton Part Of Big Traffic Week Ahead

Plan Now For A Week Of Traffic Problems As FDOT Continues Road Work Across Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, South Palm Beach County. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be another week of major traffic issues across South Palm Beach County […] The article TRAFFIC: I-95 Closure In Boca Raton Part Of Big Traffic Week Ahead appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

