Man sentenced to federal prison for exporting marijuana to Georgia

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A former Milwaukie resident was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison Monday for illegally exporting marijuana grown in Oregon to Georgia for resale.

According to court documents, Dante Baldocchi bought marijuana in Oregon and shipped it to Georgia to sell. The 30-year-old allegedly sent profits back to Oregon in vacuum-sealed bags or hidden in buckets of drywall spackle.

The operation ran from January 2017 until June 2020 when investigators found more than 330 pounds of marijuana at Baldocchi’s residence in Milwaukie.

Baldocchi and his associate, Hunter Lacaden, were charged with conspiring to distribute marijuana and commit money laundering. Baldocchi pleaded guilty to both charges.

