(The Center Square) – The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Connecticut lost 850 businesses and nonprofits during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. "It is always a loss any time a business has to close its doors, but particularly when small businesses do, as they make up the backbone of our local communities," Andrew Markowski, Connecticut state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square. "The impacts that are felt are not just economic, but also become a matter of perception."

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO