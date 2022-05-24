May 24 – Luke Ruby, Zac Grable, Devyn Lauer-Duarte

A suspected second case of Monkeypox has been identified in Colorado. Public health officials say the second case involves a young man who was in contact with the first presumptive case in the state. The man sought care in the Denver area, and state health officials say he’s improving while in isolation at home. Monkeypox was first identified in Colorado Thursday. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says the risk for contracting monkeypox remains low. Symptoms include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and exhaustion. A rash also typically develops within one to three days.
Comments / 0