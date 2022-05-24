May 24 – Luke Ruby, Zac Grable, Devyn Lauer-Duarte

Fort Collins police need your help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run. Police said a pick-up truck struck a 35-year-old man on a bicycle on I-25 Northeast Frontage Road near Mountain Vista Drive Friday night. The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized; the current condition of the cyclist isn’t known. The truck in question, police said is a silver or gray four-door Nissan Titan with temporary plates. Police said it’s missing its front passenger side mirror and may have sustained other damage. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970.416.6842.

6 HOURS AGO