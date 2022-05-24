ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton, CO

May 24 – Luke Ruby, Zac Grable, Devyn Lauer-Duarte

Cover picture for the articleResurrection Christian senior Luke Ruby, Eaton junior...

RMNP’s Trail Ridge Road opens for season

Rocky Mountain National Park’s Trail Ridge Road is open for the summer season. The highest continuously paved highway in the U.S. connects Estes Park and Grand Lake. It climbs higher than 12,000 feet. Visitors should be prepared for icy conditions as snow melts. The park’s Alpine Visitor Center also opened over the holiday weekend.
GRAND LAKE, CO
Now departing: Avelo Airlines from Loveland

Avelo Airlines is departing from Northern Colorado Regional Airport. The low-cost carrier said it’s now suspending service to Las Vegas and Burbank, California just seven months after it started at the Loveland Airport. At that time, it had been talking about expanding routes. The Coloradoan reports Avelo cites rising fuel and supply costs. The final flight to Las Vegas will be June 16, and the last flight to Burbank will be June 24. Read the full story at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
LOVELAND, CO
Second suspected case of Mokeypox identified in Colorado

A suspected second case of Monkeypox has been identified in Colorado. Public health officials say the second case involves a young man who was in contact with the first presumptive case in the state. The man sought care in the Denver area, and state health officials say he’s improving while in isolation at home. Monkeypox was first identified in Colorado Thursday. State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy says the risk for contracting monkeypox remains low. Symptoms include fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle aches and exhaustion. A rash also typically develops within one to three days.
COLORADO STATE
Bicyclist seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Fort Collins

Fort Collins police need your help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run. Police said a pick-up truck struck a 35-year-old man on a bicycle on I-25 Northeast Frontage Road near Mountain Vista Drive Friday night. The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized; the current condition of the cyclist isn’t known. The truck in question, police said is a silver or gray four-door Nissan Titan with temporary plates. Police said it’s missing its front passenger side mirror and may have sustained other damage. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to call Fort Collins Police at 970.416.6842.
Severance Town Council member resigns for water district leadership role

A Severance Town Council member has resigned after being named president of the North Weld County Water District. In announcing his resignation, BizWest reports Tad Stout said there’s no way he can legally retain both positions. His resignation given last week was effective immediately. Stout was first elected to Severance Town Council in 2018 when he was appointed to fill a vacancy. Read more at: https://bizwest.com/
SEVERANCE, CO

