Yakima family asks for police & community help finding missing relative

YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of 42-year-old Jacob Seaunier are growing increasingly concerned as they haven’t heard from their loved one in nearly a month, according to the Yakima Police Department.

A social media alert from the local authorities listed Seaunier at approximately 5-foot-10-inches tall and 170 lbs. He is known to spend a good amount of time in the Yakima area, but authorities have been unable to locate him up to this point.

The photo that was provided by authorities shows him as being a Caucasian male with dark-colored hair (black or dark brown) with dark eyes and facial hair. However, it’s unclear when this photograph was taken—so it can only be used as a frame of reference and not an exact depiction of what he looks like now.

Police described him as being homeless. The last time that family members heard from him was in late April of 2022, which appears to be unusual for him.

Anyone with information to contribute is urged to contact the Yakima Police Department as soon as possible. Seaunier could be at risk, so time is of the essence. The YPD representative leading this case is Detective Scott Gronewald, who can be contacted at (509) 576-6597.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are publically revealed.

