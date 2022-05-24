ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian banks' corporate lending portfolio edges lower in April -central bank

May 24 (Reuters) - Russian banks’ corporate lending portfolio eased by 0.03% in April compared with March, the central bank said on Tuesday, adding it expected the portfolio to recover as it cuts the key rate.

Retail deposits at banks rose by 3.8%, or by 1.3 trillion roubles ($23.8 billion,) in April as some Russians brought back the money they had withdrawn from their accounts in March, the central bank said.

It did not disclose banks’ profit or loss for April. ($1 = 54.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Chris Reese)

