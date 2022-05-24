Fire at Motel has Closed State Road in Kerhonkson, NY
By Paty Quyn
94.3 Lite FM
6 days ago
Just after 11 AM today (May 24, 2022), it was reported on Facebook by Ulster County Fire / Rescue Incidents that Route 209 has been closed due to a fire currently burning at the Colonial Motel in Kerhonkson. Stone Ridge's FASTeam, along with other agencies including Accord and Ellenville,...
In the Hudson Valley, the answer to this question is just as heavily-guarded as a secret family recipe: "Where's a good local swimming hole?" The question was recently posted in a local hiking group on Facebook, and the answers from people who would rather take the answer to their graves poured in. "Nobody tells of a good swimming hole, especially in NY, because then it will no longer be a good swimming hole.." answered one secretive hiker. "I've been here 10 years and still can't get the intel", complained another. Some people even seemed to enjoy the swimming hole gatekeeping: "I know one that hasn't been mentioned and it's in Orange county [NY]. Explore u will find it like I did" hinted a very coy commenter. So what gives?
And so it will begin for another year. The big Summer grill debate. The discussions will go on until the season is over on Labor Day. Burgers vs. Dogs, Gas vs. Charcoal, to skewer or not to skewer, these are the things that will be decided just about every weekend for the next 2 or so months.
Making the decision to adopt a pet is a big one but when things don't quite go as planned, is returning the animal to the shelter where you adopted a solution?. That's the situation that the folks at the Middletown Humane Society are dealing with today as a cat that was adopted two years ago has been dropped back off at the shelter. According to a post on the Middletown Humane Society Facebook page, "Chestnut" the cat was adopted 2 years ago as a small kitten by a couple from Pine Bush and with no warning was "DUMPED" on Friday to the shelter by what the shelter calls, "his very angry and mean owner".
The old Ulster County Jail, which was abandoned in 2007, may soon be coming down. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced Tuesday that demolition will begin soon on the site that was first constructed back in the early 1970s. The press release says that the 2022 Executive Budget directed money to speed up the demo process in making way for construction. Given the age and condition of the old jail, renovation and reuse by any sort of new business is not possible.
Unbelievable views, soaring ceilings, and a movie theater are just the beginning in this Saugerties, NY home and the next stop in our million-dollar home tour of the Hudson Valley. It may not have a secret tunnel like this Kingston, NY castle, or a helipad like the $45-million mansion in Hyde Park, but take one look at this Ulster County cabin and you'll want to move right in.
When driving around the Hudson Valley within the next few weeks, make sure you're paying attention. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, this time of year, turtles are laying their eggs and crossing roadways to get there. The DEC wants drivers to "Give Turtles a Brake'" throughout May and June. Monday, May 23rd is world turtle day and takes place during a busy egg-laying season for turtles.
I'm not sure if I missed some sort of memo, or if I'm just not up to date with the new rules of the road, or maybe I'm just being whiny and critical, but what is actually going on around here lately?. Is it me, or has traveling on Hudson...
Was anyone else terrified of the movie Night at The Museum or was it just me? Imagine all of those statues and exhibits coming to life!? That's terrifying. Speaking of possibly terrifying experiences, there will be a paranormal investigation of a popular museum destination in the Hudson Valley. Full Moon...
A Steuben County, New York Man was killed while driving on Route 17 in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police released information about a fatal crash in the Town of Mamakating, Sullivan County, New York. New York State Police Troopers Investigate Fatal Crash in the Town of...
A Dutchess County woman has died following a fall at a popular Greene County hiking trail. The Department of Environmental Conservation reports that a Hopewell Junction woman fell to her death while hiking at the Platte Clove Preserve. In the DEC press release, they explain that Forest Rangers responded to a call back on Sunday, May 22nd at 12:35 pm. When Rangers got on the scene, along with help for the New York State Police, Greene County Paramedics, and Ranger Lieutenant Slade, Rangers "conducted a technical rope recovery after the individual was pronounced deceased at the scene."
There are some great parks throughout the Hudson Valley that will make a great setting for your family BBQ's. Memorial Day weekend is approaching, and it is the official kickoff to summer here in the Hudson Valley. Many families will be out all summer with friends, having get togethers and firing up the grill, cooking up burgers and hot dogs, and more. I remember as a kid growing up in Carmel, NY and having fun times at Putnam Park going to bbq's with family on weekends and swimming in the lake there.
These people loved the food so much that they had to put it on video. That has to mean it's good, right?. The Hudson Valley is known for having amazing food. You can find a great meal in any town or city in the region but Poughkeepsie, New York could be making a strong argument for being the best. That argument comes in reviews on Google and Yelp. A lot of restaurants have ranked extremely high among patrons. The other way restaurants get love is through video testimonials in 60 seconds or less o TikTok.
The DEC is touting statistics that show a huge increase in youth hunters. The statistics for the 2021-2022 deer hunting season are in and it shows that 17 percent fewer deer were harvested compared to last year. The number of children that hunted those deer, however, has skyrocketed. According to...
Though the past couple of days have been pretty picture-perfect when it comes to temps here in the Hudson Valley, late last week and over the weekend the heat and humidity combo was pretty killer. It seemed like almost overnight, we traded in our sweatshirts and jeans for tank tops and shorts.
Saugerties, located in Ulster County is one of those ever-growing towns in the Hudson valley that has ways more to offer than you might think. When it comes to having things to offer guests Saugerties, New York really does have something for everyone, festivals, history, art, and of course great food! If you are like us and are always looking for another town to explore in the Hudson Valley, we think we've found a perfect place to checkout.
A Putnam County hero acted like a superhero in a movie when he saved two lives by moving them from a burning car, seconds before it exploded. He just received the "DEC's highest recognition." ECO Pulls Man from Burning Vehicle in Town of Carmel, Putnam County, New York. On April...
Once again as we head into summer in the Hudson Valley, so many things come to mind. Where will we go to enjoy time off? Will we get to enjoy family and friends? What will we serve at the first summer BBQ? And hopefully, you are also thinking that this is a good time to donate blood.
If you love music and the Hudson River, mark your calendars now for July 9. That’s the day that the River will be rocking in Rhinecliff. It’s been a couple of years due to a pesky global pandemic, but it’s back and in a big way. What am I talking about? Only one of the coolest music festivals in the area.
With all of the new businesses that have blossomed in the Hudson Valley, there's now so much to choose from. However, each establishment has its own "vibe" to it. From the owners and staff to the ambiance and setting and most importantly, the food, they are all unique. In addition...
Two top prize-winning lottery tickets were recently sold in the Hudson Valley Are you the lucky winner? Or do you know who may have purchased these winning tickets?. A first-place winning ticket for Thursday evening's Take 5 drawing was sold in Kingston, New York. Winning Ticket Sold At Kingston Citgo...
