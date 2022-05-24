ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This Game-Changing Amazon Find Will Let You Charge Your Phone Without an Outlet (It’s Perfect for Camping!)

By Britt Franklin
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. How prepared are you if there’s an emergency at home? Truth be told, I could do a whole lot better. I’ve got a first aid...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The Surprising $12 Amazon Find That No Laundry Room Should Be Without

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dryer lint is known to cause house fires. And while this isn’t an episode of “Scared Straight,” we are here to shed (as it were) light on an important topic when it comes to home safety. Don’t worry, our PSA also comes with a solution: this dryer vent vacuum attachment from Amazon. Here’s why any home with a drying machine all need one.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Looking to Give Your Home a Breezy Summer Refresh? Here Are 3 Affordable Ideas from IKEA

It’s that wonderful time of year when we get to utter those three magic words: Summer is here. And whether you have an apartment in the city or a cottage in the country, you’re probably hoping to make a few seasonal upgrades and changes. Maybe you want to turn your backyard into an outdoor dining area that reminds you of your favorite restaurant. Struck by wanderlust? Now is the time to transform your bedroom into a hotel-inspired abode.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $2 Basket-Turned-Boho Planter Is a 20-Minute Project You Can Replicate This Summer

Shopping secondhand is a great way to find affordable decor for your home. One accessory that you should always keep an eye out for at garage sales and thrift shops is a wicker basket. Since the boho aesthetic is so trendy right now, wicker, cane, rattan, and other woven materials tend to have a pretty high markup if you buy them new. But if you’re just looking for a small basket for a bit of extra storage, you might be able to find one at your local Goodwill or rummage sale.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping
Apartment Therapy

IKEA Now Sells A Dupe of Anthro’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror for Less than $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’m like anyone else: I like a clean desk when I work, my morning tea hot but not so hot it’ll scald the everliving life out of the roof of my mouth, and Anthropologie’s Gleaming Primrose Mirror. I mean, look at it below. It’s got that gilded, ornate look that would fit right in with this year’s Met Gala theme and it comes in that giant, seven-foot size that adds extra light and style to a room. But that large size comes with a large price tag (the largest size is nearly $1,600, but even the non-large sizes are pricey, as well!), which you probably are well aware of if you’ve been a fan of this mirror.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Thanks to Smart Planning and a Closet-Turned-Bedroom, a Family of Three Is Living Big in a Tiny Studio

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kissenia is an artist and mom, but she’s also an authority on small-space living, having successfully shared this small Bronx studio apartment with her partner, Kim, and son, Max for six years. “My favorite thing about my apartment is the way the light comes in on sunny mornings. It makes me happy every single time,” explains Kissenia, who creates plant, home, fashion, and beauty content for her Instagram, personal TikTok, plant TikTok, and Youtube channel. Kissenia also has an Etsy shop where she sells printable plant/herb/fashion-inspired coloring pages and black and white printables.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: $230 Worth of DIY Projects Make This Small Balcony Much More Inviting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some of Apartment Therapy’s favorite outdoor spaces are those that prove that no space is too small to enjoy al fresco dining, sipping, reading, or relaxing. Several stylish balconies have great ideas for small space decorating, whether indoors or out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apartment Therapy

Want to Use Indoor Furniture Outside? Here Are 5 DIY Weatherproofing Tricks to Try

Have you ever come across a piece of furniture you thought was perfect for your patio or balcony, but it wasn’t quite outside friendly? It happens, and it’s especially frustrating considering that patio furniture can be pretty limited in terms of choice or availability, making it tricky to find something that fits your vision for an outdoor oasis that is also safe to use or leave outside. If this is you, then there are some simple workarounds here. While you can’t make all furniture weatherproof — sorry! — there are some tricks to help make certain pieces more outside-ready. Start with these simple DIY weatherproofing tips below.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Innovative Mattress Has a Surprising Feature That Caters to My Sleeping Habits (Bonus: It’s On Sale and Comes with Extras!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s always something nerve-wracking about shopping for mattresses online. I’m not saying that the days of going into a store and testing out the feel of a potential bed are long gone, but it’s just so much more convenient to click, buy, and have a brand new mattress delivered to your doorstep. All without leaving the comfort of home. The good news is that brands are catching on, and making it easier than ever to buy a mattress online without fear of it not being your right fit. There are very few things in life that are better than a low-stakes online mattress buying experience. How is this mattress shopping relatively stress-free, though? Well this Sparrow Signature Hybrid Mattress from Nest Bedding can be personalized to your sleeping needs. I’m already a huge fan of their Washable Wool Comforter and Easy Breather Pillow, and this customizable hybrid mattress is just another clear example of this brand’s forward-thinking.
RETAIL
Apartment Therapy

All the Best Memorial Day Sofa Deals to Snag ASAP

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Memorial Day weekend is one of the year’s best times to shop for big-ticket items, and since there’s nothing quite like a brand new sofa to enliven gatherings and energize a room’s decor, now’s the time to make moves. From sleeper sofas to ones with storage capacity, from velvet to linen and stain-resistant materials, there are thousands of sofas out there and they are on sale this holiday weekend. Not quite sure what you’re looking for yet? Check out our complete guide to buying a sofa. From pet- and kid-friendly sectionals to stylish sofas made for small spaces, from West Elm to Floyd, Parachute, and Edloe Finch, our list has all the best sofa deals on right now. So. be sure to bookmark this page as well as our complete lists of the best deals on mattresses, rugs, and everything else for the home, as we’ll be updating them as more deals go live!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Brutalist-Meets-Cozy Furniture Style Is Taking Over, and You Can Even Build It Yourself

Maybe it’s supply chain issues — or perhaps fueled by the resurgence of interest in post-World War II Brutalist architecture and forms — but DIYers (Gen Zers and millennials, in particular) have been shopping vintage en masse to furnish their homes alongside building simple furniture out of plain wood and even single sheets of plywood. With their sharp angles and simple, veneer-free finishes, these handcrafted pieces have a severe look but also read as cozy in new contexts, surrounded by disco balls, cloud-like leathers sofas, soft patterned rugs, and squiggle patterns.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

All the Best Memorial Day Mattress Deals to Not Sleep On This Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Memorial Day is here, and with it comes the official start of summer and a plethora of amazing mattress deals to take advantage of. We found all the best ones (spoiler: they’re listed below), so you can get your mattress shopping done and back to fun in the sun. Be sure to bookmark this page because we’ll be updating it as more mattress sales go live. If you’re not sure what to look for or where to start, see our Complete Guide on How to Buy a Mattress and our list of The Best Mattresses of 2021 (keep and eye out for this year’s!). After that, this list is all you’ll need to level-up your sleep space.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This TikTok Hack Can Keep Your Plants Watered While You’re on Vacation

Plant parents, you don’t have to worry about your babies anymore while you’re on vacation, because as it turns out, they’re more self-sufficient than you think. Justine Shannon of TikTok account @selfcareplants has shared a hack on how to water your houseplants while you’re away using only a pot (or bucket) of water and a wick. In the following clip, she places the pot beside the plant, noting that the water level should be higher than the plant’s pot. Then, using a cotton macrame cord, she dips one end into the water while burying the other end as deep as she could into the soil.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

These Splurgy Sheets are the Best Thing I’ve Ever Slept on (and They’re on Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Look, I’m as skeptical as the next online shopper when it comes to pricey anything, and things like bedding — which is almost fully dependent on how it feels — can be an especially tough sell. Besides always being on the lookout for deals to share with you, it’s why we have our Best List series (from the best cooling sheets to percale, linen, jersey, and more). We do the testing for you so you can simply buy great new sheets and get on with your life. But this tough sell is also why I’m here now, near embarrassingly eager to tell you about the single (yes, splurgy, but on sale!) sheet set that changed my bedding standards for good: Cultiver’s Linen Sheet Set.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

All the Best Memorial Day Home Sales You Can Shop Right Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Memorial Day weekend is on the horizon, marking the start of summer and all the fun-in-the-sun celebrations that come along with it. This includes Memorial Day deals on everything from editor-loved mattresses and sofas to kitchen appliances, outdoor decor, pet beds, cozy bath towels, and other home essentials. Take advantage of these once-a-year deals to upgrade your furniture, linens, and even your home scent for the season. We’ve got our eyes on all your favorite retailers’ sites, including Wayfair, Parachute, and Edloe Finch, and are keeping tabs on all the best deals. Things will sell out quickly, though, so we don’t recommend waiting to purchase if you see something you want. So, be sure to bookmark this page as well as our complete list of the best deals on mattresses, as we’ll be updating it as more deals go live!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Join AT’s Live Shopping Series, Shop Talk, for Our Favorite Editor-Loved Travel Finds

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The upcoming Memorial Day weekend is the official kickoff to summer for many, and we all know what that means — travel and lots of it! Whether you have a big European escape planned for July or just penciled in a few weekends at a lake house with pals, you’re probably already thinking about what you’re going to pack to make your trip more fun — and your travel easier.
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Zwilling Just Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Their Best-Selling Knives — But You Better Act Fast

Zwilling knives are unlike any other out there, which is why they’re a favorite of many editors over at Kitchn. Made from high-quality German steel and crafted masterfully, they’re designed to hold a sharp edge that lasts. They’re beloved by home cooks and professional chefs alike, thanks to their comfortable handles and large collection of pieces. And Zwilling’s name recognition means that, when items go on sale, they go fast.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy