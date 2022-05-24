Nearly Half of Homeowners Plan on Renovating This Year, According to a New Study

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “Situated 20 feet above a rock outcropping and between oak and hickory trees, this 164-square-foot treehouse in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, has been shared with travelers since its completion in March of 2021. I had always dreamed of building a treehouse and was able to construct this one while quarantining during the pandemic,” writes Will Sutherland, who says that the treehouse has already made back the $15,000 it cost for him and his wife, Sabrina Hartley, to build it themselves. Though neither of them had built a treehouse before, Will says he learned a lot about construction by working on a farm from 7th grade through college. And Sabrina, along with helping to build the treehouse, also brought her expertise as an arborist to the project, making sure that the tree remained healthy throughout the process, starting with the very first element: “The foundation rests on heavy-duty treehouse attachment bolts known as ‘TABS’ along with slider brackets that allow tree growth and movement,” explains Will.

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV ・ 7 DAYS AGO