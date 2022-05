Marine City Commissioners discussed a handful of items having to do with the city’s historic city hall at 300 Broadway St. at their May 17 meeting. On April 21, commissioners voted to maintain ownership of the building and put in place a committee to oversee the rehabilitation, restoration and use of the structure comprised of one member from the Community and Economic Development Board, one member from the Friends of City Hall, one member from the chamber of commerce, one member from the historic commission, one city commissioner and two members of the public to be chosen by the other five members with two-year terms for each seat on a rotating basis.

