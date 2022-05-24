ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas included in CBS Sports' top five teams that improved via the transfer portal

By Kevin Borba
 6 days ago
Thanks to all of the offseason additions that Texas has made in the transfer portal, this team is worlds better in comparison to last season’s roster.

The Longhorns have been able to bolster their receiver group by adding three talented transfers, a potentially elite tight end, and of course landing what could be a generational quarterback talent in quarterback Quinn Ewers.

The new talent brought in this offseason earned Texas a spot on CBS Sports’ top five teams that significantly improved via the transfer portal.

The Longhorns came in at No. 4 behind Nebraska and ahead of South Carolina. Here is what they said about Texas’ haul:

The Longhorns added only five transfers, but few teams will rely on their new additions quite like Texas. Ewers was the first perfect 1.0000 quarterback recruit since Vince Young and immediately changed the vibes around a program that went 5-7 in 2021.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian beefed up his skill groups after fielding 1,000-yard rusher Bijan Robinson and near-1,000-yard receiver Xavier Worthy in 2021. Neyor posted 878 yards and 12 touchdowns at Wyoming, while Hall and Billingsley both expected to be major contributors for Alabama in 2022.

If Texas can make strides on defense and on the offensive line – both of which are not guarantees – the Longhorns can emerge as the Big 12 favorite. However, every transfer needs to hit.

Texas’ latest addition was former Iowa State wide receiver Tarique Milton, but the Longhorns certainly could use some help on the defensive side when it comes to landing a pass rusher.

The defensive line will have to count on returners and freshmen to provide an impact as Texas missed out Jared Verse (FSU), Isaiah Land (FAMU), and of course Ochaun Mathis (Nebraska).

Regardless of the lack of defensive transfers, the offensive transfers have the Longhorns offense in a position to be explosive, hoping to outscore everyone on their schedule.

