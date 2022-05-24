Former Longhorn WR Marcus Washington commits to Nebraska

Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington is off to Nebraska to join Scott Frost’s program in the Big Ten.

The former four-star from the class of 2019 totaled 25 catches for 366 yards and three touchdowns in his three seasons at Texas. He proved to be an excellent blocker and special teams contributor last season.

Washington entered the transfer portal at the conclusion of spring ball as a part of massive turnover at the position. Kelvontay Dixon, Joshua Moore and Dajon Harrison also decided to look elsewhere after Texas retooled the wide receiver unit with the additions of Isaiah Neyor, Agiye Hall and Tarique Milton.

The move to Nebraska reunites Washington with his former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson. The Huskers, like Texas, are looking to have a bounce-back 2022 season and compete for a conference title.

