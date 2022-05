Chevy Silverado customers interested in maximizing the utility of their pickup can opt for the Multi-Flex tailgate, which offers multiple positions and configurations for a myriad different uses. Additionally, the Multi-Flex tailgate is also available with the optional Kicker sound system for tunes wherever you may go. As great as the feature is, it’s not exactly obvious how to use the system, including pairing it with a smartphone. For that very reason, GM Authority is bringing you this step-by-step guide on how to use the Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate Kicker Sound System.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 HOURS AGO