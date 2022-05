DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Friday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park was postponed due to inclement weather in the area. It will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on July 4. The second game of what is now a three game series will be played this afternoon starting at 4:10 p.m.. Alex Faedo is scheduled to start on the mound for the Tigers. He’ll be opposed by Shane Bieber.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO