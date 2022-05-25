ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 News Bay Area

SJPD: Stalking case arrest 'no doubt prevented a mass casualty incident'

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNjx2_0foqdBhe00

San Jose police announced the arrest of a man Tuesday in a stalking case they say "no doubt prevented a mass casualty incident."

In April, SJPD says they received a report from a local construction company about a former employee who had been "engaged in stalking behavior" towards multiple former co-workers.

The suspect, identified as Bryan Velasquez, had been fired from the company in Jan. 2022.

Velasquez had reportedly posted photos of himself pointing firearms on social media, sending threatening e-mails to employees with threats which contained profanity, which included knowledge of their residences and daily patterns of behavior, police say.

A records check revealed that Velasquez had several firearms registered in his name.

Detectives, working with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, obtained an arrest warrant for Velasquez. He's been charged with felony stalking.

Authorities also seized all his firearms, which included two AR pattern assault rifles, high capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, tactical body armor and materials to make and assemble ghost guns.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with information about this case or similar incidents involving this suspect are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Byers #4152 of the SJPD Crime Strategies Unit with any information about this incident at (408) 277-3835 or e-mail 4152@sanjoseca.gov.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0foqdBhe00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 2

Related
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors: Gilroy police officer lawfully killed suspect who ambushed her

GILROY – A Gilroy police officer who fatally shot an attempted murder suspect who had ambushed her during a call last September will not face charges, prosecutors said Friday.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, Officer Catalina Fraide was acting within the law when she shot 40-year-old David Lopez."Officer Catalina Fraide's disciplined response to a live-fire ambush by a violent felon intent on killing police officers is a credit to her training, professionalism, and courage," said a report by Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker. "Consequently, no criminal liability attaches to her. Officer Fraide's actions were both lawful and...
GILROY, CA
ksro.com

Man Shot by Parole Agents in Santa Rosa Identified

The man critically wounded after being shot by state parole agents in Fountaingrove has been identified. Forty-nine-year-old Charles Wyatt was shot Wednesday afternoon. Wyatt was shot after agents went to his home to arrest him for violating terms of his parole. He has a criminal record dating back to 1992 that includes charges of rape, false imprisonment, assault on a peace officer, and drug-related offenses. Authorities still haven’t said what prompted the agents to shoot. It’s also unclear if Wyatt was armed.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#Guns#Firearms#Mass#San Jose#Sjpd#Ar#Abc7 News
Gilroy Dispatch

DA: Gilroy officer acted in self-defense during shootout

The Gilroy Police officer who shot and killed a man during an early morning shootout in 2021 acted lawfully in self-defense, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office determined. In a report released May 27, Deputy District Attorney Robert Baker wrote there was “overwhelming evidence” to conclude that Officer...
GILROY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Bodycam Footage Shows Four Cops Shooting Two Men Fighting on the Ground

Bodycam footage released on Friday shows San Francisco officers firing numerous times at two men who had been fighting on the ground on May 19, both of whom died from their injuries. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, police had been responding to a 911 call about one man “beating the crap” out of the other. When they arrived, officials said, they found that both men were wielding knives as they fought each other. Police said they used verbal warnings and non-lethal attempts to de-escalate the situation, but when one man “suddenly climbed over the top” of the other and twice made a “stabbing motion,” four cops started shooting. San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Alexandra Pray, who once represented one of the men, called the deadly encounter “an inexcusable tragedy.”
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sentenced to 13 years in prison in fatal Fremont DUI crash

FREMONT (CBS SF)  -- A Fremont man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison following his conviction related to a hit-and-run, DUI crash that claimed the life of a elderly woman on St. Patrick's Day in 2019.Fremont police said Juan Martinez received the sentence after his conviction for voluntary manslaughter, DUI, and hit and run with injury. Acting to investigators, Martinez was driving while intoxicated and veered into oncoming traffic on Central Ave. His vehicle collided with a vehicle occupied by William and Erlinda Domingo, a married couple in their 70's who were driving home from a church service. The crash resulted in Erlinda's death. William was also seriously injured.After the crash, Martinez fled the scene and hid, but was later apprehended by responding officers. He was eventually charged with murder under the "Watson Murder" ruling in addition to several other felony charges. The "Watson Murder" rule refers to a situation in which a person with a prior driving under the influence conviction, is under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and causes another vehicle accident that results in a death.  Under these conditions, the suspect can be charged with murder.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect stole OPD car, led officers on chase that ended in Vallejo

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect was arrested on Friday after stealing an Oakland Police Department vehicle and leading officers on a chase, OPD said. The pursuit ended in Vallejo, where the suspect was arrested. The incident began just before 8:30 p.m., when an OPD officer responded to an unrelated assault incident. While the officer […]
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in April fatal shooting in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police arrested two men in the shooting death last month of another man in East San Jose, authorities said Friday.San Jose residents Johnson Nguyen, 38, and Henry Nguyen, 33, are suspected in the April 2 shooting on the 1900 block of Aborn Road just west of E.Capitol Expressway. Police said they don't believe the suspects are related.Officers arrived at the location at around 7:15 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. On May 18, officers with the department's Covert Response Unit arrested Johnson Nguyen and Henry Nguyen. The two are currently in custody at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.The victim was not identified. He was the 5th homicide in San Jose in 2022.  Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit at 408-277-5283 or e-mail 4104@sanjoseca.gov or 3440@sanjoseca.gov.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Homeowner confronts alleged prowler in Petaluma

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel rush. New plans for Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder …. Former SWAT team member details police protocol for …. VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting. Santa Clara County DA: “Red-Flag” law has saved lives...
PETALUMA, CA
48hills.org

Two unhoused men were fighting. The cops killed them both. Why?

The San Francisco Police Department finally released details on the office-involved shooting of two men under an I-280 overpass May 19—in on online-only town meeting Friday afternoon before a long holiday weekend, when news coverage is guaranteed to be low and public interest is typically limited. Yet more than...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Arrests made in deadly shooting outside San Leandro bar

SAN LEANDRO – Police in San Leandro made two arrests this week in connection with deadly shooting outside a bar back in March.According to officers, the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso outside Cunha's Cocktails on 155 Pelton Center Way on the night of March 25. The victim was transported to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.His identity has not been released.Officers said incident started with an altercation inside the bar. The conflict continued when the parties left the bar onto Parrott Street, which culminated in the shooting.Following a two-month investigation, police identified a...
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hayward police seek 'reckless' motorcycle driver

HAYWARD, Calif. - Hayward police sent out an alert Friday saying they are trying to figure out who this "reckless" motorcycle rider is. They shared images of a man in a black helmet, T-shirt and jeans popping a wheelie on a Suzuki in the middle of the street. Police said...
HAYWARD, CA
SFGate

As police waited, children inside Texas school called 911 begging for help

UVALDE, Texas — Children inside a Texas elementary school begged the police to enter their classroom and save them, repeatedly calling 911, as a team of 19 police officers waited in the corridor for an hour because a commander believed the situation had shifted from active shooter to a barricaded subject, a Texas law enforcement officer said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
FOX40

Sheriff’s Office: Father, son allegedly involved in string of burglaries and scams

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly being involved in numerous scams and burglaries with his son in three different counties, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office.  Steve John, 49, of Sacramento, was served a search warrant at his residence in Sacramento County. The warrant was served by sheriff’s […]
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
60K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy