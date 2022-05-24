Maryland armed robbery suspect drops wallet with ID inside at the scene: report

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 83-year-old woman was shot early Friday when a bullet came flying through the window of her Baltimore home, authorities said. Shortly before 2 a.m., patrol officers were called to the home in the 4400 block of Wakefield Road in Northwest Baltimore, where they found the woman shot in the arm, Baltimore Police said. The 83-year-old woman told investigators she was reading a book in bed when the round came through a window and struck her in the arm, police said. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Friday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO