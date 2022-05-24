Colorado governor signs bill modernizing state family law

Story at a glance

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Monday signed into law a measure to streamline the adoption process for parents of children conceived using assisted reproduction technology.

“Marlo’s Law” is named for Rep. Daneya Esgar’s (D) daughter Marlo after Esgar’s wife Heather, who did not carry their daughter but provided her own genetic material to conceive her, began a lengthy adoption process to establish parental rights.

The law eliminates several barriers to adoption, including that the couple prove the child involved in the process is not registered with the state or federal register for missing children.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Monday signed into law legislation streamlining the legal process for the parents of children conceived through assisted reproduction. Under “Marlo’s Law,” both parents in a couple that has used fertility treatments to conceive are guaranteed equal protections and parental rights – a major step forward for members of same-sex couples who had previously had to adopt their own children.

“Marlo’s Law will make it easier for families like mine, who use assisted reproductive technology (ART), to legally affirm parent-child relationships,” Colorado House Majority Leader Rep. Daneya Esgar (D), one of the measure’s sponsors, tweeted Monday after the bill was signed into law.

“This is a huge step toward equality for #LGBTQ Coloradans, who often use ART to conceive,” Esgar wrote.

Marlo’s Law, named for Esgar’s daughter Marlo born last summer, creates a simpler process to affirm the parental rights of parents who are not biologically related to their children or did not give birth to them. The measure, set to take effect in August, replaces a longstanding state policy that only automatically acknowledges the legal parenthood of women who give birth to their children.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Esgar and fellow Colorado Rep. Kerry Tipper (D) introduced the legislation in February after Esgar’s wife, Heather Palm, was made by the state to formally adopt their daughter. Marlo had been carried by Esgar, but had been conceived using Palm’s eggs.

“She realized she actually has more rights to the embryos we still have frozen than she actually has to our daughter,” Esgar said on the House floor in February. “Heather has to adopt her own daughter.”

More than that, Palm would have to adopt her daughter through a “step-parent” adoption, Esgar said. “Heather is not Marlo’s step-parent. Heather is Marlo’s mother.”

Outside of step-parent adoptions, a 2007 Colorado law establishing “second-parent” adoption rights has up until now been frequently used by LGBTQ+ couples to ensure full parental rights for parents who are not biologically related to their children. But that process can be lengthy and expensive as the “second parent” must submit to several background checks and a home study in a petition for adoption.

Under Marlo’s Law, a more streamlined process eliminates several of those requirements, including that the second parent undergo a criminal background check and verification be provided to a court that the child the parent is petitioning to adopt is not registered with the state or federal register for missing children.

The measure also ensures that same-sex couples or unmarried couples using fertility treatments are eligible for a Voluntary Acknowledgement of Parentage (VAP) process, which would allow them to avoid the adoption process altogether, but may not be recognized in other states.

“This may not seem like a big deal to many,” Esger said in February. “But to a few of us, this is life-changing.”